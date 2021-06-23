Cancel
Wisconsin State

A Few of the Top Beaches in Wisconsin

James Logie
Photo by Salomé Guruli on Unsplash

The state of Wisconsin gives you great access to Lake Michigan. This is where you will find some surprisingly good beaches.

When the weather gets warm, something just draws you to the beach. The sun, surf, and sand can make any day feel like a holiday.

The great thing is, there are many top beach choices. This will just be a quick look at a few of them.

North Beach

Located in Racine, North Beach has been considered one of the top beaches out there. There are over 800 meters of nice sand to throw your beach blanket on and enjoy the day.

North Beach is perfect for a full day out as you can bring a picnic to enjoy. If you'd prefer not to pack any food, there are concession stands available.

This is a very convenient feature if you don't feel like lugging extra things with you.

North Beach has been classified as a "blue water beach." This means that it has environmental value and has been recognized as such.

Schoolhouse Beach

In Washington Island, you will find schoolhouse beach. This part of Lake Michigan has incredibly clear blue water.

This is a stone beach so you won't get the soft sand you may enjoy. But many people still love all the unique stones and pebbles.

These are limestone stones and the water has made them very smooth. This is another great place to bring a picnic and enjoy a day at the lake.

Point Beach State Forest

Found in Two Rivers, Point Beach State Forest is a great little part of Lake Michigan. There is a nice long stretch of soft sand that's perfect for relaxing and enjoying the sounds of nature.

What makes Point Beach State Forest stand out are the trails available. These are perfect if you enjoy biking or just taking a leisurely walk.

This is another great spot to picnic. You will find some ideal locations to enjoy a lunch or just a few snacks. There is also a concession stand open during the summer months.

Bradford Beach

This is a beautiful beach located in Milwaukee. This place can get popular, but that may be something you enjoy.

Since it can be the place to be, that means there are more amenities available. You will find more concessions and snacks, cabana rentals, and there are even tiki huts.

Bradford Beach is also a popular place to play beach volleyball. You can cool off after a game by jumping into the water that's close by.

The long beach and vast lake can make it feel like you're actually at the ocean. If you are looking for something quieter, it may not be the best choice, but if you like a more livelier scene, it's got everything.

Lion's Den Gorge Nature Preserve

This is a pretty unique place. located in Grafton, and on Lake Michigan, Lion's Den Gorge Nature preserve is a truly beautiful place.

You get to see Lake Michigan in all its glory. The sand is nice, the water is cool, and you can enjoy the sun.

But it's more than just surf and sand. Lion's Den Gorge is a great place to enjoy some nature trails. The area is surrounding by some unique landscapes including marshes, bluffs, and forests.

This gives you constantly changing scenery. If you have a dog, this can be a great place to go as the trails are dog-friendly.

You may find that this is a quieter place to go, and is one of the hidden gems in Wisconsin.

Wrapping it Up

This is just a small sampling as Wisconsin has so many great beaches to offer.

This article is a good starting point to continue to do your own research if you are looking for a new beach to go to.

The great thing about Wisconsin beaches is the variety they offer. You can choose a beach that is just sand and water, or find a place that has more forests and terrain.

You can go for a quick dip, or spend the day exploring the trails and area around the beach.

Hopefully, you'll find some great places to enjoy a well-deserved day off.

Personal trainer, podcaster, Amazon best-selling author. Writing about some health, a little marketing, and a whole lot of 1980s.

#Beaches#Beach Volleyball#Lake Michigan#Bradford Beach#Den Gorge Nature Preserve
James Logie

What Are Some of the Top Beaches in Illinois?

Once the summer hits in Illinois, it’s time to enjoy everything that Lake Michigan has to offer. This giant freshwater lake also has some of the best beaches around. If you’re looking for a day of fun in the sun, you’ll want to make the most of some of these great beaches. There are many to choose from, but this will be a quick look at some of the options.
James Logie

A Few of the Great State Parks You Can Find In Illinois

The great state of Illinois has a lot to offer. From its proximity to Lake Michigan to all the wonderful state parks: there's something for everyone. This will be a quick look at a few of the state parks if you are looking to explore more of this amazing state. These are in no particular order and offer just a small sampling of what's out there.
James Logie

A Look at Some of the Top Beaches In Ohio

The State of Ohio sits in a unique place as a majority of the state sits along the border of one of the Great Lakes. This makes Ohio a great place to be if you're looking to enjoy the hot summer in the cold water of the Lake, and on the soft sand of the beaches.