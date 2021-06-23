Backbone Fire 1% contained 8:45-am 6-23-21

The Backbone Fire between Camp Verde and Pine and Strawberry is 1% contained. Officials say the fire has now burned 38,321-acres. To the north crews are conducting burnout operations along Highway-260. To the east they’re stopping the fire from getting into Hardscrabble Canyon and then to Pine. To the south, crews continue to stop any fire that crosses the Verde River and to the west, crews are ready to burn out a community protection line on Wingfield Mesa if needed to protect Camp Verde. They’re also stopping the fire from spreading across the Verde River.