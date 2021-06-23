Some containment on fires that make up the Rock Butte Fire Complex 8:45-am 6-23-21

There’s good news when it comes to the Rock Butte Fire Complex, north of Paulden and west of Highway-89. The complex is made up of 5-lightning sparked fires. The Red Hat Fire is 85% contained at 49-acres, the Limestone Fire is 67% at 33-acres, the Spring Fire is 16% contained at 567-acres, The Rock Butte Fire is 0% contained at 126-acres and the Silent Fire is 0% contained at 27-acres. In addition all pre-evacuation notices given to Paulden have been lifted.