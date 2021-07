A police officer who Tasered ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson and then kicked him twice in the head has been found guilty of manslaughter, but cleared of murder.PC Benjamin Monk, of West Mercia Police, was convicted of the killing after jurors reached a unanimous verdict at Birmingham Crown Court today.The 42-year-old Tasered the ex-Aston Villa striker for 33 seconds before kicking him twice in the head “like a football”.The 48-year-old retired footballer was rushed to hospital following the attack outside his father’s home in Telford, Shropshire, but died after suffering a cardiac arrest.Following the jury’s verdict, Atkinson’s family said in a...