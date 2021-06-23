Rafael Fire 8:45-am 6-23-21
Prescott National Forest officials say the Rafael Fire remains 0% contained, but the fire’s growth was slowed Tuesday. The fire crossed Tule Canyon up to Sycamore Point yesterday and it also moved to the east, crossing Sycamore Canyon up on to Casner Mountain. The fire is moving north/northeast towards higher elevations and timber fuel types. Crews today continue to work on developing containment strategies and prepping potential control lines along roads and other features. The lighting sparked fire has burned 24,191-acres. All pre-evacuation notices remain in place.myradioplace.com