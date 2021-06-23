Cancel
5 Things To Know About Burberry’s Rebellious SS22 Men’s Presentation

By Kerry McDermot t
Vogue
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Burberry’s spring/summer 2022 menswear presentation, Riccardo Tisci staged a fashion rave at Millennium Mills, the derelict flour mill that looms over the Royal Docks in east London. Here’s five things to know about the show.

www.vogue.co.uk
