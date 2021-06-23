5 Things To Know About Burberry’s Rebellious SS22 Men’s Presentation

The venerable Victoria & Albert, which has stood in South Kensington, west London for over 150 years, has long positioned itself as the vanguard of art and design, but yesterday, 30 June, we were given insight into its most modern manoeuvre yet. The museum's new outpost, which will open in 2024 and 2025, comprises two sister sites in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, V&A East Storehouse and V&A East Museum. Speaking of the importance of this new, dynamic site for the arts, Justine Simons, the deputy mayor for culture and the creative industries said: "Over the past year, we have all, universally, found comfort in nature, and culture: we painted rainbows, we danced in our kitchens. As we come out the other side, we need cultural institutions – and they need us."