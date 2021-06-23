Save Our Scene UK Presents #FREEDOMTODANCE on Sunday 27th June
After a lot of tension between the nightlife workers and the UK's government, people will gather in a massive protest. Save Our Scene UK organized a demonstration that will take place on Sunday 27th June 2021, in London. Besides, the manifestation will include performances from some of the biggest names in music. If things go as expected, #FREEDOMTODANCE will be the largest demonstration the music industry has ever seen.