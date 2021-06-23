Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Save Our Scene UK Presents #FREEDOMTODANCE on Sunday 27th June

By Juan Carlos Gonzalez
EDMTunes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a lot of tension between the nightlife workers and the UK’s government, people will gather in a massive protest. Save Our Scene UK organized a demonstration that will take place on Sunday 27th June 2021, in London. Besides, the manifestation will include performances from some of the biggest names in music. If things go as expected, #FREEDOMTODANCE will be the largest demonstration the music industry has ever seen.

www.edmtunes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eats Everything
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abode#Sos#Parliament#Dj#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Related
Musicedmidentity.com

Defected London Drops Insane Lineup for Upcoming Edition

Eats Everything, Honey Dijon, Low Steppa, Horse Meat Disco, John Summit, and more will be taking the stage at Defected London. If there’s one brand in the house music scene that has truly kept the vibes alive, even in the face of the pandemic, it’s Defected. While the renowned tastemakers and party-throwers might’ve been forced to transition to the virtual world for the past year, they did so in style with a flurry of livestreams and specially curated events. Now, as the world begins to re-open, Defected has set its sights on getting everyone back to dancing with their forthcoming edition of Defected London.
Protestsmixmag.net

​Thousands of people march through London for 'Save Our Scene' protest

On Sunday, June 27, protesters gathered in London’s Regent Street to call for government action on the reopening of nightclubs and music venues. Thousands joined the march with placards, parading through London accompanied by five music truck stages where DJs played throughout the day. The demonstration was born out of frustration for the government’s lack of support for the industry and the sustained shutdown of nightlife.
Societybizxmagazine.com

Pride Community Hug-Sunday June 27th

This Sunday June 27th, Windsor-Essex will be giving a BIG Pride Community Hug by way of a drive-by to the Bergeron-Grundy household who live on Tuscarora and Trans Wellness Ontario. Both have been targets of acts of property destruction in the past 6 months simply for being part of the...
Musicstereoboard.com

The Ghost Inside at London O2 Academy Brixton

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Ghost Inside events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near London's O2 Academy Brixton for this Ghost Inside show. Book Your Stay Today!. The O2 Academy Brixton is a 4000+ capacity building...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Enjoy Listening To Slow Electronic Dance Music In Your Home

Slow electronic music is simply one of life’s great pleasures. It can be used for so many different things, for so many different reasons. Most often, slow electronic dance music tends to be rhythmic, long and slow drum beats. It’s relaxing and hypnotic. It can be used to induce sleep, help with anxiety or depression and used to facilitate meditation.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Falls into the Ocean and Waits for God to Save Him

Today's jokes are about two men and their experiences with the ocean and how they turned to God. However, it got them into hilarious situations. A man who could not swim very well fell into the ocean. He did not panic because he knew God would save him. A boat rode past, and the captain yelled, "Hey, do you need help?" The man responded, "No, God will save me."
Visual Artmixmag.net

Cheeky humour and niche references: DJ Sotofett on his favourite rave flyers and artwork

The Sex Tags Mania founder talks us through some of his best dance music designs. DJ Sotofett (pictured left) is one of the most industrious artists from Norway's extended club and leftfield scene, releasing music across a string of aliases, collaborations and labels. His Sex Tags Mania label is home to transposed techno and house music, while the Sex Tags Amfibia platform outlets alternative projects in the vein of dub, experimental, jazz & psychedelic music. Sotofett's more tilted but clubby Wania imprint is home for technoid releases coming mostly from his own studio and immediate surroundings. His afro, dub & jazz productions can be found on London institution Honest Jon's Records, and the more classic electro & techno is released by Tresor Records, Laton and Fit Detroit.
MusicEDMTunes

Dreamstate SoCal Marks Return With First Phase Lineup

Insomniac Events‘ Dreamstate SoCal marks its return this year with the release of the first phase 2021 lineup. Fans can expect some of the world’s biggest artists in trance music to celebrate the event’s arrival to Southern California. The 2021 lineup features Allen Watts, Solarstone, The Thrillseekers, BT, Darude, Xijaro...
Germanythejacksonpress.org

June 27th in History

Armed Forces Day, formerly Veterans’ Day (United Kingdom) Canadian Multiculturalism Day (Canada) Cyril of Alexandria (Coptic Church, Roman Catholic Church, Anglican Communion and Lutheran Church) June 27 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics) Day of Turkmen Workers of Culture and Art (Turkmenistan) Helen Keller Day (United States) Independence Day, celebrates the independence of...
DrinksPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Budweiser’s 4th of July Ad Gives Chills for Some, Mixed Emotions for Others

There are mixed emotions over Budweiser's latest ad featuring Bill Pullman. The company posted the ad on Twitter this week, and the comments section has responses from all over the world. For some, though, it might cause a bit of cognitive dissonance: On one hand, it is a chill-inducing, bravado-filled show of patriotism and American Pride. On the other hand, it promotes receiving the coronavirus vaccine.
MusicYour EDM

Kantor Goes to New Heights on Latest Smash, ‘Unbroken’

Kantor slays it again with “Unbroken,” a single that absolutely nails a mark showing off many of Kantor’s strong points at once. The USA-based DJ producer has variety of angles he comes at his dance music track’s with, future bass, house – vocal/non-vocal – all being apart of the palate seen from him before. “Unbroken” doubles down on the emotional side of what Kantor has to offer, the vocal taking off a stressful edge with it’s soothing quality, while the future bass rains down hard with it’s rhythmic nature. A trap influence in the percussion holds the setting here together nicely and hard hitting drums sharing a certain video-game edge to them.
Musicdjmag.com

Fatboy Slim shares KiNK remix of ‘Weapon of Choice’: Listen

Fatboy Slim is celebrating the 20th anniversary of ‘Weapon of Choice’ with a new remix package by KiNK. As well as releasing a digitally remastered version of its iconic, Christopher Walken-starring music video, Norman Cook has tapped Bulgarian techno wizard KiNK for three club-ready reworks of the track. Speaking about...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Third installment in Ophelia Records’ ‘Advent’ series brims with ascendant talent: Ian Snow, Medz, Blosso, and more

There are few record labels more adept at identifying ascendent talent as Seven Lions‘ Ophelia Records. The imprint’s bi-annual Advent EP series acquaints streamers with the next class of dance music’s noteworthy acts, and on Ophelia Presents: Advent Volume 3, this includes Medz, Blosso, a new drum ‘n’ bass project from Dimibo called Lydian, Lama and XimFny, Darby, Ian Snow, and singer-songwriters Meg & Dia and Meggie York.
Beauty & Fashionbrooklynvegan.com

Indie Basement (7/2): the week in classic indie, college rock, and more

It's Fourth of July Weekend and I'm here, as always, to put the "indie" in Independence Day. (I also have no shame in puns). This week in the Basement: Arborous UK band Snapped Ankles are here to dance in the Forest of Your Problems; Guided by Voices go psych-pop as Cub Scout Bowling Pins; Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie & Savages' Jehnny Beth channel classic duet albums on Utopian Ashes; The Go! Team continue to do what they do (and that's ok!); A Certain Ratio release their second EP of 2021; and Takashi Miyaki burn off the haze on their second album.
Musicedmidentity.com

Jax Jones Delivers ‘Deep Joy’ on WUGD

Grammy-nominated producer Jax Jones has gifted fans with four fresh tunes to jam out to with the release of the Deep Joy EP on WUGD. Jax Jones is an artist in the dance music scene who has always seemed to have his finger on the pulse of dancefloors around the world. Over the years he’s delivered countless originals like “House Work” and “i miss u” with Au/Ra, along with remixes of tunes like “Pump It Up” that tug at heartstrings and put feet into a shuffle frenzy simultaneously. More recently, Jax Jones embarked on his latest adventure with the launch of his new imprint, WUGD, and has delivered a sensational EP to get everyone in a groove this summer.
LifestyleEDMTunes

Green Velvet Comes to DAER Nightclub at Guitar Hotel

Hard Rock Hollywood isn’t slowing down any time soon. The DAER Nightclub located at the iconic Guitar Hotel has been hosting a slew of A-list DJs recently, and today they announced another doozy. On July 17, Green Velvet will be gracing the decks for a night of underground sounds. Tickets...
Musicrevolution935.com

“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 2, July 2021:. » David Guetta, Mistajam, John Newman – If you really love me. » Fedde Le Grand & Melo.Kids –...