Louisiana lawmakers consider holding veto override session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards’ rejection of legislation banning transgender athletes from participating on school sports teams is spurring talk that Republican lawmakers may try to hold Louisiana’s first veto session under the current constitution.

Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder announced Tuesday night that he wants such a mid-July session.

That gives the possibility of the historic gathering some momentum.

But GOP Senate President Page Cortez hasn’t taken a public position, which could put the chances in doubt. Louisiana’s constitution automatically sets a veto session when a governor jettisons legislation.

However, it only takes a majority written vote of lawmakers in either the House or Senate to stop the session.

