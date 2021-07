Gable Steveson is arguably the most marketable athlete not only for the Gophers but maybe across the Big Ten Conference. First, Minnesota’s heavyweight wrestler won his first NCAA championship this spring and is a part of the conference’s contingent headed to compete in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo later this month. The Apple Valley native leads the Big Ten with 245,000 Instagram followers, 73,000 more than runner-up Penn State gymnast Michael Jaroh. And Steveson’s 30,000 Twitter followers is nothing to scoff at.