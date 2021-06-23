Shooting takes woman's life in Independence
Independence Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was dropped off early Monday at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Ales Carr of Kansas City, was dropped off near the ambulance entrance at Centerpoint Medical Center shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to police. Officers were called to the entrance, and emergency personnel tried life-saving measures, but Carr was pronounced dead a short time later.www.examiner.net