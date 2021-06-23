Duchess Kate Dabbles in Beekeeping and Makes Her Own Honey

Her passion project. Kate Middleton announced a new initiative that is the culmination of the 10 years of work she has put in as a member of the royal family. Kate, 39, launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on Friday, June 18, detailing the passion project in a video shared on Twitter. “I wanted to understand what we could do to help prevent some of today’s toughest social challenges and what more we could do to help with the rising rates of poor mental health,” she explained, noting that she sought the expertise of neuroscientists, psychiatrists and fellow parents. “Working closely with others, the center hopes to raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society.”