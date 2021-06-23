Duchess Kate Dabbles in Beekeeping and Makes Her Own Honey
The Duchess of Cambridge owns a beehive just like her brother, avid beekeeper James Middleton. Yesterday, the duchess visited the Natural History Museum in South Kensington, London, to meet with schoolchildren and learn about its Urban Nature Project, which centers on biodiversity and sustainability. For her visit, she brought the children a special gift: a jar of homemade honey from Anmer Hall, where she and Prince William occasionally reside with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.www.harpersbazaar.com