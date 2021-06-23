Secretary of the State Denise Merrill won’t run for reelection after three terms in office. She was at the forefront of expanding voting access and modernizing elections.

Hartford, Ct. - 06/23/2021 - Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, who has been at the forefront of expanding voting access in Connecticut, exits the podium after a press conference in which she announced that she will not run for reelection. Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/The Hartford Courant

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, who has been at the forefront of expanding voting access, declared on Wednesday that she will not run for reelection, creating a rare opening at the upper echelon of Connecticut politics.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve three terms as the secretary of this great state and I’m very proud of what we accomplished together,” Merrill, a Democrat, said at a news conference outside the state Capitol.

At 72, Merrill has been in elective office for the past three decades, from her first campaign in 1991 for a seat on the school board in Mansfield to several terms in the Connecticut House of Representatives to the secretary of the state’s office, which she has held since 2011.

Merrill said reforming the state’s voting laws has been her proudest achievement. “I came into this office in 2011 with a promise to update and modernize the office with new technology and new ideas,” she said. “I wanted to make sure Connecticut’s election system reflected our modern world and not 18th-century Connecticut, when it was designed.”

Merrill cited some of those accomplishments, such as efforts to make it easier for citizens to register to vote by setting up online voter registration, allowing for Election Day registration and automatic voter registration through the Department of Motor Vehicles.

And the state made some temporary changes to its voting rules to make it easier for people to vote by absentee ballot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, Merrill said, work remains. Unlike many states, Connecticut does not allow for early voting and access to absentee ballots is restricted. Merrill has pushed for constitutional amendments to change both of those rules.

“It is clear now that there is broad public support for making our system more accessible to the modern voter,’' she said. “I am proud that as I leave office voters will be choosing to authorize early voting, and that allowing universal access to absentee ballots is moving inexorably to its eventual passage.”

Standing beneath a statute of Ella Grasso, the nation’s first female governor elected on her own accord, Merrill noted she was making her announcement almost 18 months before the November 2022 election. She said she wanted to give those seeking to succeed her a running start.

“I like to think these jobs are borrowed jobs,’' Merrill said. “No one should be here forever...I feel very much like it’s time that a new generation needs to step up.”

Her announcement is likely to set off a scramble among Democrats who are eager to move into higher office, but have seen their ambitions thwarted by Democratic incumbents.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz have not disclosed their plans, but both are widely expected to seek another term. Attorney General William Tong and state Treasurer Shawn Wooden are both freshmen who are also expected to run again. State Comptroller Kevin Lembo, who was first elected in 2010, the same year as Merrill, has not said whether he intends to campaign for a third term.

Lembo described Merrill as “the epitome of a public servant ... who always put the people of Connecticut first.”

Merrill said she intends to remain involved in efforts to expand access to the polls and fighting the “insidious spread of misinformation” about the integrity of elections.

