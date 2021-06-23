Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Harris to visit border for first time as vice president

By Brett Samuels
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oG8VI_0ad9Z94P00
© Getty Images

Vice President Harris will visit the southern border on Friday, her first trip to the area since being tasked in March with addressing root causes of migration and after months of pressure from Republicans.

Harris will visit El Paso, Texas, and will be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas , her office announced. The trip was first reported by Politico. Further details on what Harris will be doing in El Paso were not immediately available.

Republicans and some Democrats, including Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), have harped on the lack of a border visit from Harris.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted that Harris and other administration officials have said she would visit the border when the timing was right.

The trip, Psaki said, "is part of the coordinated effort between her office, her work, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services, to continue to address the root causes and work in coordination to get the situation under control."

President Biden announced in March that Harris would be responsible for addressing the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border as record numbers of young people arrived in the region. The White House later sought to clarify that Harris would be leading efforts to work with Northern Triangle countries on addressing the root causes of migration.

"At some point, you know, we are going to the border," Harris told NBC News earlier this month when asked if she plans to visit. "We've been to the border. So this whole thing about the border. We've been to the border. We've been to the border."

"You haven't been to the border," Lester Holt responded.

"And I haven't been to Europe," she replied. "And I mean, I don't ... understand the point that you're making. I'm not discounting the importance of the border."

Harris earlier this month made her first international trip to Guatemala and Mexico, meeting with the leaders of both countries to discuss U.S. investments and collaborative efforts to reduce the flow of migrants to the southern border. Harris stressed that migrants should not come to the U.S. at this time, a message that drew criticism from some progressives.

The number of unaccompanied children and families agents encountered at the border hit a record of nearly 19,000 in March. Those numbers have steadily decreased in the months since, though agents still encountered more than 14,000 unaccompanied children in May.

Biden officials have insisted it will take time to get the necessary resources in place after the Trump administration focused on restricting avenues to legal immigration. Republicans have blamed Biden's reversal of Trump-era laws, such as the Migrant Protection Protocols, for the spike in migrants attempting to come to the U.S.

Harris's visit will come days before former President Trump travels to the border alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and congressional Republicans.

"After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

"If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!" he added.

Updated at 1:31 p.m.

Community Policy
View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

256K+
Followers
25K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Alejandro Mayorkas
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Lester Holt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#Republicans#Politico#Democrats#The White House#Northern Triangle#Nbc News#The U S Harris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Department of Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'Special Report' All-Star panel on Trump's visit to the border

KAMALA HARRIS, (D) VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What is happening here in El Paso really is, in many ways, highlights many of the facets on the issues of immigration. DONALD TRUMP, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: We are going over to the border right now, but we're going to the real part of the border where there's real problems, not a part where you look around and you don't see anybody.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

GOP divided on anti-Biden midterm message

McALLEN, Texas — Elevate the border crisis or a throw-everything-at-the-wall approach?. The 2022 elections are still more than a year away, but congressional Republicans are wrestling with their strategy: rally behind a central message — complete former President Trump ’s wall and stop the surge of migrants crossing the southern border — or attack President Biden and Hill Democrats on a broad range of disparate issues, from socialism, "defund the police" and inflation to China and critical race theory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DNC chair hits Cruz over Biden criticism: 'You aren't qualified enough to tie his shoes'

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Jaime Harrison condemned GOP Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) for comparing President Biden ’s policies to the “incompetence” of former President Carter’s administration. Cruz reiterated his analogy of Biden as “Jimmy Carter 2.0” in a Thursday interview on “Fox News Primetime.”. “We’re five months into the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Kamala Harris is crashing — but that doesn't mean she will never occupy the Oval Office

Prediction: Kamala Harris will never be elected president. But that doesn’t mean she will never occupy the Oval Office. The vice president’s approval ratings are slumping (she is now underwater in the RealClearPolitics average of polls) and – worse – she is taking the fall for President Biden ’s foolish reversal of President Trump ’s migrant policies.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

What they say versus what we hear on the border situation

Vice President Kamala Harris is back from a much trumpeted visit “to the border,” where she did not repeat her message from a few weeks ago in Guatemala, when she told citizens of Central and South American countries, “Do not come. Do not come. You will be turned back.” She tried to substitute a message of “fair, functional and humane.” It didn’t work. Reporters noted that Harris didn’t repeat “do not come,” thereby repeating it for her. A typical headline was, “Despite ‘don’t come,’ migrants still making trek.”
POTUSNewsweek

Lindsey Graham Praises Donald Trump After Border Visit

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has praised Donald Trump after the former president visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday with more than two dozen Republican members of Congress. Graham touted Trump's immigration policies on Twitter, lauding his visit to the southern border and his criticisms of President Joe Biden's approach. "President...
Presidential ElectionFox News

Trump, at US-Mexico border, slams Biden for ‘open, really dangerous’ border

Former President Trump returned to the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday, taking direct aim at President Biden for the surge this year in migrants crossing the barrier. "There has never been a border so secure as the southern border that we had, and now it’s opened up," the former president emphasized as he sat down for a briefing from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and Lone Star State law enforcement and border officials.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump: Biden, Democrats sabotaging border security

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a full-throated condemnation of President Biden‘s approach to illegal immigration during his first post-presidency trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, saying his Democratic successor is “destroying our country.”. With the border wall as a backdrop, Mr. Trump said he left the boundary as secure...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump, on trip with GOP, slams 'sick' state of US-Mexico border

Former President Trump on Wednesday bemoaned what he said was the "sick" state of the U.S.-Mexico border during a trip to Texas with GOP lawmakers. "We have a sick country in many ways. It's sick in elections, and it's sick in the border. And if you don't have good elections, and if you don't have a strong border, you don't have a country," Trump said during a roundtable event with Texas state leaders and law enforcement officials.
POTUSNewsweek

What Happened During Donald Trump's Visit to U.S.-Mexico Border

Former President Donald Trump visited the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday to boast his immigration policies and blast the Biden administration's approach to border security and migration. Trump met with Texas Governor Greg Abbott at the Texas Department of Public Safety in Weslaco, Texas for a border security briefing with law enforcement...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Democrats representing border districts slam Trump visit

The representatives of Texas's two southernmost districts on Wednesday slammed former President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for their visit to the region to highlight illegal immigration. Texas Democratic Reps. Filemón Vela and Vicente González said the visit is a distraction both from the serious issues facing Texas...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Trump visits the South Texas border amid a shift in the region toward Republicans

Pharr, Texas (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump still wants a wall on the southern border. And he said it's Democrats' fault it hasn't happened yet. On this wet, humid Wednesday on the South Texas border, Trump met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and more than 20 House Republicans and local border officials to discuss efforts to build a wall, an echo of years and campaigns past. The visit served Trump a public space to vent his frustrations, and served as an act of loyalty of sorts for the Republicans clustered around him. It also highlighted Republicans' desire to push immigration to the forefront amid the ongoing border crisis.