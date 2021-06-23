See Photos from David Tutera's Party for Daughter Cielo's 8th Birthday: 'One to Remember'

The Luyendyk twins are here! Arie and Lauren Luyendyk shared the first images of their newborn twins — a boy and a girl — on social media after expanding their family. Arie and Lauren Luyendyk are giving their fans the first look at their adorable newborn twins. The couple, who met and fell in love on season 22 of The Bachelor, posted the first images of their new additions — a boy and a girl — to Instagram on Monday, June 14, two days after Lauren, 29, gave birth on June 12. The couple are also proud parents to daughter Alessi, 2.