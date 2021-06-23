Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Janelle Monáe Signs Exclusive Global Administration Deal With Sony Music Publishing

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Black Enterprise
 9 days ago
Sony Music Publishing has signed Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and activist Janelle Monáe to an exclusive, worldwide administration agreement. The innovative and multi-talented entrepreneur has garnered eight Grammy nominations via a sultry musical journey that blends soul, R&B, rap, jazz, and classical genres. Monáe co-founded her own label imprint, Wondaland Arts Society, and recently launched its production arm, Wondaland Pictures.

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

Person
Janelle Monáe
