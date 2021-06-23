Janelle Monáe Signs Exclusive Global Administration Deal With Sony Music Publishing
Sony Music Publishing has signed Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and activist Janelle Monáe to an exclusive, worldwide administration agreement. The innovative and multi-talented entrepreneur has garnered eight Grammy nominations via a sultry musical journey that blends soul, R&B, rap, jazz, and classical genres. Monáe co-founded her own label imprint, Wondaland Arts Society, and recently launched its production arm, Wondaland Pictures.www.blackenterprise.com