Why choose between R and Python?
The reticulate package makes it easy to use the best of both — together!. R and Python have many similarities and many differences. Most of the underlying concepts of data structures are very similar between the two languages, and there are many data science packages that now exist in both languages. But R is set up in a way that I would describe as ‘data first, application second’, whereas Python feels more application development driven from the outset. Javascript programmers, for example, would slot into Python a little quicker than they would slot into R, purely from a syntax and environment management point of view.towardsdatascience.com