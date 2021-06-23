Why choose between R and Python?

The differences that anyone working on an NLP project should know. Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a branch of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that provides machines (computers) the ability to understand written and spoken human language in the same way as human beings. NLP is almost everywhere and helping people in their daily tasks. 😍 It is such a common technology now that we often take it for granted. A few examples are spell check, autocomplete, spam detection, Alexa, or Google assistant. NLP can be taken for granted, but one can never forget that machines work with numbers and not letters/words/sentences. So to work with a large amount of text data readily available on the internet, we need manipulation and cleaning of text which we commonly call text pre-processing in NLP.