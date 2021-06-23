Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Why choose between R and Python?

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reticulate package makes it easy to use the best of both — together!. R and Python have many similarities and many differences. Most of the underlying concepts of data structures are very similar between the two languages, and there are many data science packages that now exist in both languages. But R is set up in a way that I would describe as ‘data first, application second’, whereas Python feels more application development driven from the outset. Javascript programmers, for example, would slot into Python a little quicker than they would slot into R, purely from a syntax and environment management point of view.

towardsdatascience.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Chinese#Test Python
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Python
Related
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Generalized Linear Mixed Effects Models in R and Python with GPBoost

An introduction and comparison with ‘lme4’ and ‘statsmodels’. GPBoost is a recently released C++ software library that, among other things, allows for fitting generalized linear mixed effects models in R and Python. This article shows how this can be done using the corresponding R and Python gpboost packages. Further, we do a comparison to the lme4 R package and the statsmodels Python package. In simulated experiments, we find that gpboost is considerably faster than the lme4 R package (more than 100 times in some cases). Disconcertingly, the statsmodels Python package often wrongly estimates models.
ComputersForbes

How To Choose Between Private And Public Cloud

Avi Kulshrestha is General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer, Amdocs Cloud & Services. With the pandemic validating the need for cloud, public cloud services from Amazon, Google, Microsoft and others are seeing a dramatic increase in usage. According to Gartner, this trend is set to accelerate even further with public cloud services set to grow more than 18% in 2021 and with sustainable growth continuing through 2024.
Softwaregitconnected.com

Mastering IntelliJ IDE to Boost your Productivity

As a developer, your IDE is your main tool for building products and you’re spending a significant amount of time with it. That’s why you should use it as efficiently as possible — knowing about its most powerful features, shortcuts and plugins. There’s a lot, like auto-completion, syntax highlighting, and...
Softwarecisco.com

Cisco ISE 3.1 is all about APIs, Ansible, and Automation

A trifecta of ISE (Identity Services Engine) power is coming your way via DevNet. First, we have a brand-new ISE 3.1 sandbox. Second, we have new learning labs that show you what you can do in the sandbox. Third, and most importantly, we have a webinar coming up next week...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Productivity, Portability, Performance: Data-Centric Python

Alexandros Nikolaos Ziogas, Timo Schneider, Tal Ben-Nun, Alexandru Calotoiu, Tiziano De Matteis, Johannes de Fine Licht, Luca Lavarini, Torsten Hoefler. Python has become the de facto language for scientific computing. Programming in Python is highly productive, mainly due to its rich science-oriented software ecosystem built around the NumPy module. As a result, the demand for Python support in High Performance Computing (HPC) has skyrocketed. However, the Python language itself does not necessarily offer high performance. In this work, we present a workflow that retains Python's high productivity while achieving portable performance across different architectures. The workflow's key features are HPC-oriented language extensions and a set of automatic optimizations powered by a data-centric intermediate representation. We show performance results and scaling across CPU, GPU, FPGA, and the Piz Daint supercomputer (up to 23,328 cores), with 2.47x and 3.75x speedups over previous-best solutions, first-ever Xilinx and Intel FPGA results of annotated Python, and up to 93.16% scaling efficiency on 512 nodes.
Coding & ProgrammingTechRepublic

Developer training: Learn how to code in Python, Java, PHP and more at your own pace

Get more than 35 hours of instructions on the server side of web and app development in these online training courses. If you've always thought that learning to code was beyond you, check out the affordable Complete 2021 Superstar Backend Developer Bundle, which can train you in some of the most popular programming languages. No experience is required, and you can learn at your own pace in the convenience of your home.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

5 Ways to Find a Linux User ID (UID) in Ubuntu 20.04

(Other stories by Karim Buzdar) The User ID or UID in Linux is a unique entity through which a user is identified on a system. Every user on a Linux system has a dedicated UID. This guide shows you five different ways to find the UID of a user on Linux.
Computerstechgig.com

The epic language face-off: Python vs R; and which is better?

When it comes to choosing a language for a new data science project, developers are frequently faced with the decision of whether. , so it comes with a lot of useful features built-in, but Python is a general-purpose language with a number of data-centric packages, so it's also a good option.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Python and Data Science Snippets on the Command Line

Data Science Simplified is a website I created that sends daily Python and data science tips to your mailbox. The tip is designed so that you can gain useful knowledge in 1 minute and go on with your day. However, sometimes you might want to search for certain tips when...
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

Python Pandas vs. R Dplyr

Pandas for Python and Dplyr for R are the two most popular libraries for working with tabular/structured data for many Data Scientists. There is always this big and partly heated discussion on which framework is better. Honestly, does it really matter? In the end, it’s about getting the job done and both pandas and dplyr offer great tools for data wrangling. No worries, this article is not yet another comparison that tries to prove a point for either library! The purpose of this article therefore is:
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

The Apprentice's Guide to Apache Kafka

Software engineer focused on Backend and DevOps. Apache Kafka is a distributed event streaming platform built with an emphasis on reliability, performance, and customization. Kafka can send and receive messages in a publish-subscribe fashion. To achieve this, the ecosystem relies on few but strong basic concepts, which enable the community to build many features solving numerous use cases, for instance:
SoftwareInfoworld

What is MongoDB? A quick guide for developers

NoSQL data stores revolutionized software development by allowing for more flexibility in how data is managed. One of the preeminent NoSQL solutions is MongoDB, a document-oriented data store. We’ll explore what MongoDB is and how it can handle your application requirements in this article. MongoDB: A document data store. Relational...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Word, Subword, and Character-Based Tokenization: Know the Difference

The differences that anyone working on an NLP project should know. Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a branch of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that provides machines (computers) the ability to understand written and spoken human language in the same way as human beings. NLP is almost everywhere and helping people in their daily tasks. 😍 It is such a common technology now that we often take it for granted. A few examples are spell check, autocomplete, spam detection, Alexa, or Google assistant. NLP can be taken for granted, but one can never forget that machines work with numbers and not letters/words/sentences. So to work with a large amount of text data readily available on the internet, we need manipulation and cleaning of text which we commonly call text pre-processing in NLP.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

A Practical Guide To A/B Tests in Python

Randomized Controlled Trials (aka. A/B tests) are the gold standard of establishing causal inference. RCTs strictly control for the randomization process and ensure equal distributions across covariates before rolling out the treatment. Thus, we can attribute the mean difference between the treatment and control groups to the intervention. A/B tests...
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

How To use Google Colab with VS Code

Google Colab and VS Code are the most popular editor tools used by many Python developers and Researchers to develop different tech solutions or systems (especially in Machine Learning & Data Science). Many Python developers and Data scientists know how to use Google Colab, but do you know that you...
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

3 Mistakes That Transformed My Machine Learning Career

Let’s face it, we all make mistakes. Mistakes can sometimes be costly but in them lie our greatest life lessons, and oftentimes, a major opportunity for growth. We humans, naturally try to avoid making mistakes, since for so long, mistakes have been associated with negative modes such as pain and failure. Despite our courageous efforts to avoid them, we always end up making mistakes anyways, therefore, it’s better if we simply embrace them.
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

How to Install Go (Golang) Compiler on Ubuntu 20.04

(Other stories by Hitesh Jethva) Go, also called Golang, is an open-source programming language developed by Google. It is used to build reliable and efficient applications. In this post, I will show you how to install the Go programming language on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Overview of Albumentations: Open-source library for advanced image augmentations

With code snippets on augmentations and integrations with PyTorch and Tensorflow pipelines. Native PyTorch and TensorFlow augmenters have a big disadvantage — they cannot simultaneously augment an image and its segmentation mask, bounding box, or keypoint locations. So there are two options — either write functions on your own or use third-party libraries. I tried both, and the second option is just better 🙂
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Basic Concepts of Natural Language Processing (NLP) Models and Python

In the data science domain, Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a very important component for its vast applications in various industries/sectors. For a human it’s pretty easy to understand the language but machines are not capable enough to recognize it easily. NLP is the technique that enables the machines to interpret and to understand the way humans communicate.