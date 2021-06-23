Agent's Take: Biggest individual dead money charges of all time with Carson Wentz leading the way
Dead money is a salary cap charge for a player that is no longer on a team's roster. It exists because of how salary cap accounting rules operate. Signing bonuses, option bonuses and certain roster bonuses are prorated or spread out evenly over the life of a contract for a maximum of five years. When a player is released, traded or retires, the remaining proration of these salary components immediately accelerate onto his team's current salary cap.www.cbssports.com