Agent's Take: Biggest individual dead money charges of all time with Carson Wentz leading the way

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is making a positive first impression on his new teammates, writes Mike Wells of ESPN. Wentz reportedly didn't have a great relationship with his teammates on the Philadelphia Eagles, but according to Wells, the transition has been "smooth" so far in Indianapolis. "He comes in and asks about my family, my sister and things like that," running back Nyheim Hines said. "As a new guy, it's pretty cool. It shows that he's caring and trying to take care of us." Hines added that Wentz has a "really pretty deep ball" and that he's "liked everything I've seen from him so far." Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton also said last month that Wentz's arm strength "jumped out" at offseason workouts. At least for now, things seem to be going well, both on and off the field, for the former No. 2 overall pick.