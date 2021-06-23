Kim Kardashian Says That Her Family Isn't Guilty of Promoting Unattainable Beauty Standards
Kim Kardashian is denying that she or anyone in her family is responsible for promoting the unrealistic beauty standards and body ideals that consume so many women today. Per People, the second part of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special on Sunday tackled the above issues. Referring to how Kim and the rest of her sisters post a consistent stream of high-glam photo shoots and sexy swimsuit pics that flaunt their tiny waists, defined abs, and voluptuous curves, for their hundreds of millions of followers, host Andy Cohen asked the crew outright if they feel responsible for promoting a certain unattainable standard of beauty to the public.www.harpersbazaar.com