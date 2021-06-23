Kim Kardashian Says That Her Family Isn't Guilty of Promoting Unattainable Beauty Standards

Kim Kardashian admitted that she owes her ex-husband, Kris Humphries, an apology for the way she mishandled their 72-day marriage. TMZ reported that on Thursday’s episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with Andy Cohen, which was a special ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ reunion episode, Kim made the revelation that she mishandled her short-lived 2011 wedding. She said she handled it “totally the wrong way” because she didn’t know how to deal with it and was nervous to break up with someone. Bridgerton: Phoebe Dynevor Shares Anecdotes From the Sets of Her Netflix Series, Reveals Kim Kardashian Texted Her After Show Came Out.