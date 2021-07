If you already have Apple TV+ and you have yet to stream Ted Lasso, I HIGHLY suggest you do! My wife started watching it as I was in the living room doing something on my phone because it anytime o’clock on day that ends in day, and I was trying to ignore it. I couldn’t. I would look up and see a certain scene or hear a funny line and giggle and have to watch to see what happened next and then…….. I was hooked. I’m in for the reported 3 season scheduled.