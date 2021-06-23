Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II investigates the 'Candyman' legend in new trailer

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nh39U_0ad9YRWN00
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars in the new trailer for "Candyman." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II learns about an urban legend in the latest trailer for director Nia DaCosta's Candyman.

Abdul-Mateen portrays visual artist Anthony McCoy in the clip released on Wednesday, who travels to Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood to investigate Candyman in order to help his art career.

Anthony discovers that Candyman was wrongfully and brutally murdered by police after he was falsely accused of giving kids candy with razor blades in them.

Now Candyman haunts the Calbrini Green neighborhood and anyone who speaks his name five times while looking into a mirror. Anthony unknowingly unleashes a wave of violence and has own creepy encounters with the urban legend.

Candyman is coming to theaters on Aug. 27. DaCosta co-wrote the script with producers Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld.

Co-stars include Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo,

DaCosta recently discussed how her film relates to the Juneteenth holiday

Community Policy
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
136K+
Followers
35K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
Anthony Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswmleader.com

Everyone in the new Candyman trailer just needs to stop saying his name already

If a vengeful spirit is supposedly summoned by saying its name five times while looking in a mirror, maybe the one thing you should NOT do is say its name five times while looking in a mirror. Well, clearly no one in the new Candyman sequel got that message, because everyone is doing it! Good luck surviving until the end.
MoviesTVOvermind

New Trailer for the Candyman Reboot is a Must See

It can be said that Candyman is remaining within the realm of known history at this point since from the trailer it would appear that the timeline isn’t going back as far as the original movie and its sequel did, meaning it won’t go back so far in history that the disconnect can be felt. Instead, things will be kept as close to current as possible, and the story is going back to Cabrini Green, which has been gentrified to such a degree that it’s no longer recognizable as the original tenement buildings in the first movie. But the feeling of dread is still there when the legend of Candyman is told by an old-time resident who’s played by Colman Domingo of Fear The Walking Dead. The story differs this time as it involves a man that handed out candy to the neighborhood kids but was falsely accused of hiding razor blades in the candies and beaten nearly to death before being slain by the police. The hook hand is still there, the bees are still there, and the terror is definitely still there.
MoviesMiddletown Press

'Candyman' Sequel Sets Release Date, Reveals New Trailer

Following a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Candyman sequel has announced its theatrical release date — August 27th — and with it a new trailer for the spin on the 1992 horror film. The preview focuses on the connection between Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Anthony McCoy and the...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Looks Like Aquaman 2 Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Enjoying Teasing His Return As Black Manta

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set for a 2022 release, and director James Wan has revealed its official title for the sequel that Jason Momoa may have helped write. Aquaman 2 is adding another Game of Thrones star to the mix, and returning stars like Amber Heard are getting ripped for their roles. Aquaman had an excellent villain, and there’s more Black Manta on the way since he’s getting ready for the sequel. Aquaman 2 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is enjoying teasing his return as Black Manta.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Candyman is seen in a new trailer in Spanish; confirmed date

Universal Pictures has presented a new trailer in Spanish of candy man, the new film by Nia Da Costa (Little Woods, Captain Marvel 2) with a script by Jordan Pelee, winner of an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Let me out. Planned for the next August 27 In cinemas around the world, the publisher is now offering us a preview of one of the most anticipated film productions of this summer at the national box office.
Movies1428elm.com

Say his name: Candyman delivers terrifying frights in new trailer

You’d think knowing that saying an evil spirit’s name multiple times in a mirror would dissuade people from doing it but based on the new Candyman trailer, that couldn’t be further from the truth. No one can stop saying his name. Did none of these people learn anything from years of being tormented by Bloody Mary at sleepovers that go terribly wrong?
MoviesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Second Trailer for Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman’ Trailer Drops

The second trailer for Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” horror has been released. The upcoming DaCosta-directed flick is being released under Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Studios and is a direct sequel to the original 1992 movie. In the movie, Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), the young boy who was saved by Helen Lyle...
Moviesiconvsicon.com

CANDYMAN: New Trailer and New Poster Unleashed For Jordan Peele’s Haunting Reboot!

Oscar® winner Jordan Peele’s fresh take on ‘CANDYMAN’ has arrived and it doesn’t disappoint! The contemporary incarnation of the cult classic is directed but Nia DaCosta (Little Woods, Captain Marvel 2). The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo. Check out the official trailer, poster...
MoviesFANGORIA

Scream His Name: The Full CANDYMAN Trailer Is Here

It's been just over a year since director Nia DaCosta shared a gorgeous, powerful shadow-puppet teaser for her "contemporary incarnation" of Candyman, following up Bernard Rose's 1992 film based on Clive Barker's short story "The Forbidden." Candyman was intended to come out last year, but of course the pandemic had other plans, and now anticipation is at an all-time high for the film, which at last arrives in theaters on August 27. And today's full trailer only stokes that anticipation more:
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: New Candyman Trailer Will Give You A Good Scare

Based on everything we’d seen of it, the Candyman reboot was all set to do big numbers at the box office last year, with the pic finding itself as one of 2020’s most anticipated horror efforts. Not much has changed in that regard, except for the fact that it was pushed back thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic and will now be with us on August 27th.
MoviesPosted by
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

The New Trailer For Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman’ Reboot Is Sure To Give You Chills

Remakes and reboots have pretty much taken over Hollywood, almost to the point that can feel like there’s no such thing as an original idea anymore. However, there are a few projects that fall in the “let’s do it again” category that have many people on the edge of their seats in anticipation. Director Nia DaCosta’s upcoming “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 classic horror film, Candyman, is definitely on that list.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Covers Essence / Salutes Black Women

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is ready for his close-up and receives exactly that on the cover of Essence magazine’s latest issue. It’s a season of shine for the 35-year-old actor, who is gearing up for the release of ‘Candyman’ – which he stars in as the lead. Following the film’s August...
Moviescriticalhit.net

A new Candyman trailer has hooked us again

Next week will be exactly one year since we last got a trailer for Candyman. Produced and co-written by horror powerhouse filmmaker Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us), directed by rapidly rising star Nia DaCosta (The Marvels), and starring Hollywood hot properties Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Aquaman) and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision, The Marvels), the upcoming revival/reboot of the classic horror franchise was touted as one of the hottest releases of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic derailed all of Universal Pictures plans, and hype kind of died down. But now we’re just shy of two months away from a new release date and the studio has subsequently released a new trailer that has… *COUGH*… hooked us once again!
MoviesIGN

Candyman - Official Trailer

Oscar winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend: Candyman. For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony's painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer (Colman Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny. Candyman releases in theaters on August 27, 2021.
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

Extended Movie Trailer: ‘Candyman’

Get ready to say his name, because the ‘Candyman’ is back!. Jordan Peele refreshes the famed and fearsome force with a revival that promises to be a horror that is anything but sweet. The Oscar winner takes on producer and screenwriting duties, while onboarding Nia DaCosta as director of this...
MoviesCollider

New 'Candyman' Trailer and Poster Show the Return of a Boogeyman

Universal has released a new trailer for Candyman. The upcoming "legacyquel" of the '90s cult classic is finally coming to the big screen, and the new teaser promises a scary return, while a new poster reminds you that it won't be long until we can see the film. Nia DaCosta...
Moviesvanyaland.com

‘Candyman’ builds more buzz with this new trailer

One would think that the past two years might have finally put the Candyman legend to bed, given that we’ve been staring at a mirror saying his name ever since March 2020 just waiting for Nia DaCosta’s remake to appear. But instead it may just need to be updated. All you have to do is say it 150,000 times and, sure, you’ll get a brand new Candyman trailer. The results of this experiment really aren’t designed to be reproduced, but we’re pretty sure there’s an association regardless — how else would you explain that Universal chose this lovely Wednesday to drop a brand new preview to help end (or, in fact, prolong) our suffering.
Moviesdapsmagic.com

New Trailer Released for Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Trailer Debuted in ESPN’S Broadcast of NBA COUNTDOWN Just Before Game 3 of The Western Conference Finals. Watch the thrilling, brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” featuring Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), a young Super Hero whose journey of self-discovery unfolds in this never-before-seen origin story. Destin Daniel Cretton, the film’s director and one of the writers, is excited to bring Shang-Chi’s story to the big screen. “Shang-Chi’s main problem in his life is rooted in not knowing who he really is,” says Cretton. “He has to learn how to own every part of himself. If he doesn’t allow himself to look at all of it—the good, the bad, the light and the dark—and to own it all, he won’t be able to reach his full potential.”