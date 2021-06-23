Yahya Abdul-Mateen II investigates the 'Candyman' legend in new trailer

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars in the new trailer for "Candyman." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II learns about an urban legend in the latest trailer for director Nia DaCosta's Candyman.

Abdul-Mateen portrays visual artist Anthony McCoy in the clip released on Wednesday, who travels to Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood to investigate Candyman in order to help his art career.

Anthony discovers that Candyman was wrongfully and brutally murdered by police after he was falsely accused of giving kids candy with razor blades in them.

Now Candyman haunts the Calbrini Green neighborhood and anyone who speaks his name five times while looking into a mirror. Anthony unknowingly unleashes a wave of violence and has own creepy encounters with the urban legend.

Candyman is coming to theaters on Aug. 27. DaCosta co-wrote the script with producers Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld.

Co-stars include Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo,

DaCosta recently discussed how her film relates to the Juneteenth holiday