LEGO has been getting into the art game lately, and their latest art project is the LEGO Art World Map. The new piece consists of 11,695 pieces and measures more than three feet wide when fully assembled. The map allows you to customise the look of the oceans to match up to your own personal style, or you can follow the included instructions to match up with the bathymetric mapping of the ocean floor. Using customisable pins, you can also mark places you’ve been, or lay out your bucket list of places you someday want to go.