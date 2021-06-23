Prestadero is authorized as a 'Collective Financing Institution' under the Fintech Law

BigPay has officially submitted its application for a digital banking licence to Bank Negara Malaysia, according to fintechnews.my. BigPay’s consortium include Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF), Ikhlas Capital, and a foreign conglomerate with fintech expertise. They said in a statement that each of the consortium partners is contributing something unique for the success of BigPay Bank. In addition to the consortium partners, BigPay is part of the airasia Group and has access to a broad ecosystem that includes ecommerce merchants and consumers, insurance, and telecoms.