Prestadero is authorized as a 'Collective Financing Institution' under the Fintech Law

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This Wednesday, June 23, the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) together with the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit and the Bank of Mexico, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the authorization for the financial technology company mexicana Prestadero can operate as a Collective Financing Institution (IFC).

US News and World Report

Delivery App Rappi Partners With Visa to Launch Credit Cards in Brazil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed delivery app Rappi is launching credit cards for its users in Brazil, expanding its financial products portfolio as competition in the payments sector heats up in Latin America. Rappi partnered with payments company Visa Inc to offer the credit cards, marking the two companies' fourth...
Why Institutional Investors Need To Adopt Hybrid Finance Now

The upward trajectory of the decentralized finance market is symbolic of the disruptive power of blockchain technology, especially in the financial industry. In particular, the promise of high-yield investment opportunities has increasingly attracted institutional investors such that the total value of assets locked in the DeFi market has exceeded $100 billion.
Mexican authorities warn financial institutions against using crypto-assets

Mexican financial authorities issued a statement on Monday reiterating that cryptocurrencies are not legal tender in the country and warning that financial institutions could face sanctions if they use them, reports Reuters. The statement by the nation’s central bank, finance ministry and banking regulator appears to be a response to...
Instimatch Global Partners with Swiss Fintech FQX to Offer Short-Term Financing and Payment Tool

“FQX provides a secure, efficient and compliant infrastructure for the issuance and transfer of electronic Promissory Notes eNotes™. Combining highly proven instruments with most recent legislation, FQX allows the standardized and globally scalable transfer of unconditional promises to pay, radically facilitating supply chain and corporate finance. FQX is a partner of Swisscom for the use of Qualified Electronic Signatures. All eNotes™ are stored on the Consensus-as-a-Service banking infrastructure of Swisscom and Swiss Post.”
Fintech Spotlight: Meet Uphold, A More Versatile Home For Your Finances

Uphold, a fintech providing investors single-wallet access to cryptocurrencies, fractional U.S. equities, commodities, carbon credits and FX, last week formally announced the launch of smart limit orders. As part of the development, Benzinga chatted with CEO JP Thieriot. About: Depending on where you’re based, the concept of currency can take...
Tribe Payments and ClearBank to boost banking access for fintechs

UK-based Tribe Payments, a payment technology provider, has announced it has agreed a partnership with ClearBank to provide Tribe’s fintech customers with access to payment schemes. As the press release says, the partnership will strengthen Tribe’s Bank Connect solution by allowing its fintech clients to integrate Faster Payments, CHAPS, BACS,...
Tilray Seeks to Lift Authorized Shares to Pursue M&A, Financings

Shares of Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report on Tuesday edged higher after the cannabis company said it would ask holders to approve an increase in authorized shares. The proposal, to be voted on at the annual meeting on Tuesday, would enable the Nanaimo, British Columbia, company to "move quickly to accelerate growth through potential acquisition and financing opportunities," Chief Executive Irwin Simon said in a statement.
BigPay enters digital banking space in Malaysia

BigPay has officially submitted its application for a digital banking licence to Bank Negara Malaysia, according to fintechnews.my. BigPay’s consortium include Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF), Ikhlas Capital, and a foreign conglomerate with fintech expertise. They said in a statement that each of the consortium partners is contributing something unique for the success of BigPay Bank. In addition to the consortium partners, BigPay is part of the airasia Group and has access to a broad ecosystem that includes ecommerce merchants and consumers, insurance, and telecoms.
Bitcoin 2021: Institutional Interests, And Where The Law Comes In

Miami is a center of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), TradeStation's James Putra said earlier this month at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in the Magic City. A paradigm shift is occurring, Drew Hinkes, an author, lawyer and New York University professor, said in a conversation with Putra at the event. That shift...
SBI, Hamamatsu Iwata Bank pick Ripple’s tech for international remittance

The evolution of the banking system has already begun. With the rise in demand for real-time, low-cost cross-border payments, integration of the traditional banking landscape with blockchain firms like Ripple makes even more sense. Japan’s SBI has been a well-reputed, long-standing partner of Ripple since 2016. SBI Remit, a subsidiary...
Aspen to partner with finance institutions to boost vaccine know-how

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A group of global finance institutions led by the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) said on Wednesday they would help to facilitate an increase in vaccine manufacturing know-how in Africa by partnering with South African pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare. As a first step, the IFC, French...
Fourth Partner Energy Raises $125 Mn Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Hyderabad-based Fourth Partner Energy on Thursday announced that it has raised $125 million in equity funding from Norfund, the Norwegian Investment Fund For developing countries, and existing shareholder, The RISE Fund. This $100 million infusion marks Norfund’s maiden investment into India’s leading solar energy company; while for TPG, the $25 million infusions is its second investment in the company, post its $70 million infusions in July 2018, through its impact investment arm, The RISE Fund.
Deutsche Boerse to Buy Swiss Fintech Crypto Finance

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday that it was buying a two-thirds stake in Swiss fintech Crypto Finance to expand its offering for digital assets. Crypto Finance, which was founded in 2017 and has 55 employees, provides trading, storage, and investment in digital assets...
Blood Collection Firm Babson Diagnostics Raises $31M in Series B Financing

NEW YORK ─ Babson Diagnostics on Tuesday announced the closing of $31 million in an oversubscribed Series B financing round. The Austin, Texas-based firm said it intends to use the funding to expand its laboratory and ecosystem infrastructure, complete the development of its blood testing product, and grow its sales and marketing teams.