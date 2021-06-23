Prestadero is authorized as a 'Collective Financing Institution' under the Fintech Law
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This Wednesday, June 23, the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) together with the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit and the Bank of Mexico, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the authorization for the financial technology company mexicana Prestadero can operate as a Collective Financing Institution (IFC).www.entrepreneur.com