Pencils, Toothbrushes Removed From Migrant Facility Over Child Suicide Fears

Conditions at a Texas migrant camp for kids have deteriorated so much that workers have banned writing tools and regular toothbrushes over fears the children may use them to self-harm, CBS News reports. The tent complex at Fort Bliss, Texas has some children under 24-hour supervision, with things like pencils, pens, and even the clips from N95 masks out of reach for them. Officials told CBS News that the kids face constant uncertainty while at the facility, as most do not know when they’ll be out. Some children have tried to run away, while others have staged protests for better living conditions. Over 100 children have been at the facility for longer than 60 days, while 16 have been there since March. That’s led to some attorneys filing lawsuits on their behalf. “I saw that in the faces of virtually every kid I interviewed at Fort Bliss—a sense of despair and isolation,” said Carlos Holguín, a lawyer for some children.