Iowa State football has landed one of its priority targets along the offensive line. On Friday, Deylin Hasert announced his commitment to Matt Campbell and the Cyclones on Instagram. The Marshall, Minn. native picked Iowa State over offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas State and Nebraska. Hasert was in Ames for an official visit during the first weekend of June and was able to spend time around several of Iowa State’s current class of 2022 commits, as well as the coaching staff.