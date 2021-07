There seems to be a new stance each week on how the Chicago Cubs should approach the rest of the season. Weeks when the team is playing well has everyone pushing to buy and weeks like we just had, losing series to both the Mets and Marlins, have reporters rationalizing a sell-off. Things are too volatile right now to determine Jed Hoyer’s stance at the end of July, but if the team buys, the intra-division rival Pittsburgh Pirates are actually a team with pieces that could help.