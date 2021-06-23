Todrick Hall, Madison Pettis and Other Stars Get Real About Inclusive Beauty

While discussing his new album,“Femuline,” Broadway performer and “Nails, Hair, Hips, Hells” singer Todrick Hall was frank about his feelings for Lil Nas X. “This might get me in trouble but I’m just gonna say it,” Hall told Pride Source. “I love Lil Nas X and I love that video (for “MONTERO”). I’ve watched it eight billion times. It inspired me, and I’m such a huge fan of his. But when I was growing up and getting into the industry, somebody that was Black in ‘The Color Purple’ on Broadway pulled me aside and said, ‘You’re so talented, and I need you to know that you’re going to have to do more turns, jump higher, be more flexible, be able to do backflips, sing higher and riff more than any of them to be able to get in the room.”