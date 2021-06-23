Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Todrick Hall, Madison Pettis and Other Stars Get Real About Inclusive Beauty

By Emily Vogel
TheWrap
TheWrap
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Make-up is for everybody,” said social media star Emmy Combs at UOMA Beauty’s Pride Month and Juneteenth Celebration on Friday. Born with Alopecia, the professional make-up artist and licensed cosmetologist took a moment on the red carpet to chat with WrapWomen about the importance of inclusive beauty – and even showed off her impeccably sculpted eyebrows. “I put on these eyebrows every single day and they’re completely fake… with make-up you can do anything you want. You can be creative and feel beautiful. That’s why I wear it.”

