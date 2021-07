This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day has launched early, and kitchen deals are all over the internet, not just Amazon. You can score big savings on a versatile Crux hybrid air-fryer and convection oven or a sharp set of J.A. Henckels kitchen knives. There's also a $35 electronic garbage can, chic wine glasses and a whole lot more with deals on popular small appliances, kitchen gadgets, gizmos and even wine (literal wine) right now. Check out our full collection of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals below.