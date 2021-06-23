Loki's Wunmi Mosaku On Not Changing For Hollywood: 'I Feel Blessed That I Look Like Me'

As the British actress builds her résumé in America, compromising is not part of the plan. Long before she captured American audiences with her sharp portrayal of Ruby Baptiste in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, and later as the prideful Rial in Netflix’s His House, actress Wunmi Mosaku had amassed stellar acting credits. Born in Nigeria, raised in Manchester, England, and now based in Los Angeles, she confesses that making a name for herself in Hollywood is a bit like starting over. “I feel very new here,” the star says. “I don’t feel established in the U.S. I feel like I’m still finding my feet.”