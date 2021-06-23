Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Loki's Wunmi Mosaku On Not Changing For Hollywood: 'I Feel Blessed That I Look Like Me'

By Aramide Tinubu
Essence
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the British actress builds her résumé in America, compromising is not part of the plan. Long before she captured American audiences with her sharp portrayal of Ruby Baptiste in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, and later as the prideful Rial in Netflix’s His House, actress Wunmi Mosaku had amassed stellar acting credits. Born in Nigeria, raised in Manchester, England, and now based in Los Angeles, she confesses that making a name for herself in Hollywood is a bit like starting over. “I feel very new here,” the star says. “I don’t feel established in the U.S. I feel like I’m still finding my feet.”

www.essence.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wunmi Mosaku
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Black Women#American#Hbo#Lovecraft Country#House#Disney#Afro#Essence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosCollider

Wunmi Mosaku Didn't Know She Was Auditioning for 'Loki' When She Auditioned for 'Loki'

With director Kate Herron’s Loki now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with Wunmi Mosaku about making the latest Marvel series. Loki takes place after the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) has stolen the Tesseract (again) due to the events of Avengers: Endgame, and an alternate version of the character is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority to give him a choice: either be erased from existence, or help fix the timeline. In addition to Hiddleston, the show co-stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Faye Webster: "When I first got a guitar that really felt like it was a part of me, that's when I started to realize I was the player I wanted to be"

Faye Webster is often driven by her changing obsessions. The singer-songwriter has a reputation as a musician, a photographer (shooting for Killer Mike, among many others) and a yo-yo master. Over lockdown, it was games – anything from chess to consoles. When she gets into something, she’s fixated until she feels like she’s completed it. Music, however – with all its meandering, surprising and undefinable progression – seems to have been the constant.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Hands-On: I Expect You To Die 2 Feels Like An Expansion, Not A Revolution, And That’s Okay

At first it all feels just a little too familiar. Slinking back into the agent’s armchair and reacquainting yourself with I Expect You To Die’s brand of arms-reach VR feels less comforting, more concerning. The virtual tether to push and pull objects from afar doesn’t have the instant gratification of Half-Life: Alyx’s gravity gloves, and visually everything’s practically identical to the 2016 original. Doesn’t this feel a little, I dunno, dated?
Relationship AdviceThe Post and Courier

To me I thee wed

Good news, folks. A woman who married herself in 2015 is still together! And they said it wouldn’t last. England resident Sophie Tanner, 42, wed herself after a 40-year courtship. These things take time. According to The Daily Mail, Tanner opted to self-spouse herself after repeatedly picking loser boyfriends, with...
MusicHipHopDX.com

G Herbo Announces '25' Album: 'I Feel Like I'm At The Top Of My Game'

Los Angeles, CA – Chicago-bred rap star G Herbo didn’t let his legal troubles deter him from finding a recording booth, thus the arrival of his fourth studio album is on the horizon. Come Friday (July 2), fans will be consuming the album 25, his age and an audio culmination...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Vanessa Hudgens, James Marsden, Kimiko Glenn Star in Netflix’s ‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’

“High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens will lead the voice cast of “My Little Pony: A New Generation,” a Netflix film based on the popular children’s toy line. The animated adventure’s cast will also include Kimiko Glenn (“Orange Is the New Black”) and James Marsden (“Enchanted”), with the two playing Izzy Moonbow and Hitch Trailblazer. Hudgens will put her spin on Sunny Starscout — these ponies have quite the surnames.
CelebritiesEssence

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Responds To Fans' Call For Him To Portray Marvin Gaye

He also tells us whether he'd ever do Broadway in this behind-the-scenes look at the making of his ESSENCE cover. In just a few short years in Hollywood, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has racked up the kinds of roles many actors spend a lifetime waiting for. He’s played the co-lead in a hit Netflix show (Black Mirror), won an Emmy for his supporting role in a DC Comics series (Watchmen), appeared in a Marvel film (Ant-Man), and now he’s slated for his first leading role in the upcoming horror flick Candyman.
TV & VideosBrunswick News

I feel guilty that I like cartoons

I love cartoons and watch them whenever I can. My mom tells me they’re only for little kids and that I’m wasting my life. I’m 14 years old and I turn 15 in August. I fully confess that I enjoy watching them, and I personally don’t see any problem with this. Some kids like to watch violent movies, and others play video games for hours and hours every day. Some kids watch Vine and YouTube videos all day.
TV SeriesShowbiz411

Here’s a Sneak Peek to New Netflix Comedy Series Starring Sandra Oh, Produced by Amanda Peet

Netflix brings us “The Chair” on August 20th. It’s six episodes, but it looks like it could become a series. The cast includes a lot of our favorite poeple including Sandra Oh as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim; Jay Duplass as Professor Bill Dobson; Holland Taylor as Professor Joan Hambling; Bob Balaban as Professor Elliot Rentz; David Morse as Dean Paul Larson; with Nana Mensah as Professor Yaz McKay; Everly Carganilla as Ju-Hee “Ju Ju” Kim; among others.