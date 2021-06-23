Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Instagram’s newest test mixes ‘Suggested Posts’ into the feed to keep you scrolling

By Taylor Hatmaker
TechCrunch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the next few days, the company will begin testing an expansion of “Suggested Posts” which would sprinkle that content through the regular feed. As it stands now, Suggested Posts appear at the bottom of Instagram after you’ve scrolled through all of the content from people you follow and hit the “You’re all caught up” message that the app implemented in 2018. Depending on how many accounts you follow, it’s possible to not run into that message or Instagram’s recommendations very often, if at all.

techcrunch.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Basketball#Techcrunch#Techcrunch#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Kansas City, KSstartlandnews.com

Demand more than the life you see scrolling Instagram, Ryan Harvey urges after scam inspires self-reflection

Kansas City motivational speaker Ryan Harvey thought his dreams had come true when a duo from Los Angeles offered him a job creating videos for their up-and-coming self-help company, he recalled. To the community thought leader’s shock, the two took the revenue from the company and disappeared — leaving Harvey to answer to upset clients from across the globe.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Instagram is changing your feed, forcing you into more screen time

As if we don't already spend enough time glued to our smartphones, scrolling endlessly through social media, Instagram has hatched a way to force us into spending even more screen time on its addicting app. Usually, as you scroll along, your friends' posts show up one after another on your...
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Instagram now lets you create and publish posts on Mac, but iPad not supported

After we got a sneak peek at the feature last month, Instagram has quietly rolled out the option to create and publish posts from its website on desktop (but not on iPad). The new functionality includes the ability to use filters and edit photos and videos as well. Check out a closer look below including how to post to Instagram on Mac and PC.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Instagram starts testing the ability to post photos from desktop

Instagram is testing the ability to create and publish posts from a desktop browser. The test appears to be limited to select users currently. There's no word yet on when a broader rollout will commence. Instagram has finally started testing the ability to create new posts from personal desktop computers....
CelebritiesSoompi

APRIL’s Chaewon Responds To Former Member Hyunjoo’s Instagram Post

On June 18, APRIL’s Chaewon took to the group’s official fan café to respond to a post that former member Hyunjoo had made on Instagram earlier that day. On Instagram, Hyunjoo had written that she and her family were focusing on the lawsuits and requested that people stop sending personal attacks and malicious comments toward the APRIL members and their acquaintances. In the post, Hyunjoo wrote, “Anyone can take wrong actions. However, if those who took those actions admit they were wrong and work to correct themselves, I think they can be forgiven and those actions can be called mistakes.”
Behind Viral VideosMacRumors Forums

Instagram Plans to Take on TikTok With Full-Screen Video Content

That's the major take-home from a video shared on Wednesday by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram. In the video posted to his Instagram and Twitter account, Mosseri said that the social platform no longer wants to be thought of as the "square photo-sharing app," and will instead lean more into entertainment and video.
InternetFast Company

How social media data secretly reveals your personality to hiring managers

Talent, the attribution someone makes about our ability to excel in a socially valued task or job, has been a sought-after commodity for centuries. A documented history of formal talent assessments dates back to the Han dynasty in China (202 BC – 220 AD). In modern times, talent has occupied a central place in corporate strategies, courtesy of McKinsey’s famous “war for talent” notion, which postulated that the main competitive advantage of organizations would fundamentally rest on their ability to find, grow, and retain talented people.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Instagram will soon let you post from its web app

Until now, Instagram on web has allowed users to do everything that’s possible on the mobile app, except posting to your feed or story, but that is reportedly changing. “We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” said Facebook spokeswoman Christine Pai in a statement given to Bloomberg. “To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”
Internetpocketnow.com

Instagram could further ruin your feeds soon. Here’s how

Last year, Instagram rolled out a new feature called “suggested posts.” These posts appear when you’ve finished reading recent posts from those you follow. They are related to what you normally see. It was released as a tactic to keep you glued to the app with never-ending doom-scroll on the feeds. According to Instagram, the reception to its “suggested posts” feature has been so positive. Hence, it is looking to launch a new test that aims to mix suggested posts throughout your primary feed. This means you’ll soon see suggested posts ahead of photos and videos from people you follow.
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

Desktop Instagram Posting Currently Being Tested, Confirms Facebook

Facebook has confirmed rumors that it is testing the ability for Instagram users to post to the picture-based social media platform using a web browser on a desktop computer. With its focus on sharing photos taken with a smartphone camera, Facebook-owned Instagram has long been a mobile-centric social network that lacks many of its basic features in its web browser incarnation, including the ability to post.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Instagram desktop posting test has us crossing our fingers

Instagram desktop posting is being rolled out to select users, part of the social network’s experiment to spread photo uploads from its smartphone apps. The feature – which allows users to add images to their Instagram feed from their computer – is one of the most persistent requests, though there’s a fair chance that you may not see it on … Continue reading
InternetANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Facebook launches newsletter platform Bulletin in “closed beta”

In response to “what’s happening in the media ecosystem”, Facebook has launched its very own, standalone newsletter platform called Bulletin. They describe it as a “set of publishing and subscription tools” that will support independent writers who wish to publish their content on a medium that is not part of the mainstream media platforms. At launch of its “closed beta”, they have invited some pretty big names like Malcolm Gladwell, Adam Grant, Mitch Albom, Erin Andrews, and Tan France with more to come on board.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Gory beheading video inserted into notorious TikTok to shock unsuspecting users

A viral TikTok video showing a girl being beheaded has been removed from the short-form video platform.The video of the gory act was created on another platform, although its origin is unclear, and was spliced into a different TikTok so it could be seen and shared by unsuspected users. It appeared to originate from user “Mayenggo3”, whose account appears to be locked. The Independent was unable to contact the user.The clip starts with a young girl dancing in front of a camera, before immediately cutting to a different video where the horrific act occurs.‼️HEY EVERYONE‼️ huge warning here in case...
InternetTechCrunch

Twitter considers new features for tweeting only to friends, under different personas and more

Twitter has a history of sharing feature and design ideas it’s considering at very early stages of development. Earlier this month, for example, it showed off concepts around a potential “unmention” feature that would let users untag themselves from others’ tweets. Today, the company is sharing a few more of its design explorations that would allow users to better control who can see their tweets and who ends up in their replies. The new concepts include a way to tweet only to a group of trusted friends, new prompts that would ask people to reconsider the language they’re using when posting a reply, and a “personas” feature that would allow you to tweet based on your different contexts — like tweets about your work life, your hobbies and interests, and so on.
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Check If Someone Blocked You on Instagram: 6 Methods

Do you suspect that someone you recently quarrelled with has blocked you on Instagram?. Instagram does not allow you to see a list of people who have blocked you by default. In fact, the platform won't even notify you when someone blocks you. There are, however, some methods you can...