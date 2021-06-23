Cancel
This Sneaker Is the First to Use Vegan Leather Made from Recycled Bubble Wrap

By Nicole Axworthy
vegnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new vegan shoe has been designed using recycled bubble wrap. The nat-2 Sleek Low sneaker (US $350) is the result of a collaboration between German sustainable footwear brand nat-2 and Isreali textile innovator Remeant. Nat-2 is known for using innovative materials for its shoes, and vegan company Remeant transforms discarded plastic from landfills and oceans to create high-quality, sustainable materials for a variety of product applications, such as handbags, furniture, and clothing.

