This Sneaker Is the First to Use Vegan Leather Made from Recycled Bubble Wrap
A new vegan shoe has been designed using recycled bubble wrap. The nat-2 Sleek Low sneaker (US $350) is the result of a collaboration between German sustainable footwear brand nat-2 and Isreali textile innovator Remeant. Nat-2 is known for using innovative materials for its shoes, and vegan company Remeant transforms discarded plastic from landfills and oceans to create high-quality, sustainable materials for a variety of product applications, such as handbags, furniture, and clothing.vegnews.com