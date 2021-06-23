This is how stress breaks your heart (literally)

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Broken heart syndrome , also known as Takotsubo cardiomyopathy , weakens the main chamber of the heart that pumps blood. It usually appears after a situation that causes severe stress in people such as the loss of a loved one or some traumatic experience. It does not necessarily have to be painful moments that cause the condition, there are happy moments that also generate stress and can also cause it.