Everything We Know About the Live-Action Snow White Movie

It’s the streaming giants’ world and we’re just living in it. Disney has cornered the market in live action remakes of classic animated films ever since their 2016 release of the underrated and sneakily good Pete’s Dragon, but Amazon decided to join the fray and make their own mark on this rapidly-growing cottage industry after acquiring Sony’s Cinderella earlier this year. Despite plenty of pandemic-induced uncertainty regarding the actual release date of this film, the dust seems to have settled as Amazon has gone ahead and released a 30-second “first look” that certainly looks and feels more like a proper teaser trailer…which is clearly marked as such on the video anyway, despite the title. Why play games with us like this, Amazon?