Danielle Kang can't stand rangefinders or green-reading books; opinion divided in women's game

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — This week's KPMG PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club will see the use of rangefinders for the first time in a women's major competition, picking up where the men left off at the PGA Championship at Kiawah in May. The PGA of America has permitted their use at their competitive events in 2021, and the move has sparked an debate about whether it benefits the game and whether it will even achieve its intended purpose of speeding up the pace. Some players still insisted they'd use their yardage books, and that double-checking would actually prolong play. And, as of now, no other governing bodies have made moves to legalize the devices (though the PGA Tour does allow rangefinders in Monday qualifying).