Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Edtech startups and VCs rally around a memo of their own

By Natasha Mascarenhas
TechCrunch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe founder of the unicorn business penned a statement, co-signed by other edtech leaders, promoting the continuance of teachers being allowed to teach critical race theory in classrooms across the country. The learning framework, which has been the subject of recent legislative debate, covers the acknowledgement of institutional, and systemic racism in the United States. Critics of critical race theory say that CTR can add more divisiveness to an already polarized world, while supporters see the framework as key to understanding the role that racism plays in society and how current systems perpetuate inequality.

techcrunch.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ev Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Edtech#Vcs#Race#Mental Health#Ctr#General Partner#Founder Ceo#Managing Partner#Coo Co Founder#Cto Co Founder#Union Square Ventures#Nominelli#Education#Stanford University#Twitter#Techcrunch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
EconomyTechCrunch

Paper gets $100M worth of venture-backed paper for B2B edtech

Despite this growth, many startups still think that going B2B, directly into schools, will have the biggest impact on students, especially those who may not be able to afford supplemental services out of school. And while it’s the long game, Montreal-based Paper, an educational software provider that powers tutoring services in schools, just gave the sector a massive signal that venture-backed returns and school districts can exist in the same sentence.
Small BusinessTechCrunch

A bank for the creator economy, Karat Financial raises $26M in Series A funding

Take Alexandra Botez for example. The Stanford graduate earns six figures playing chess on Twitch, where she has 877,000 followers. But when she tried to apply for a business credit card, she was rejected twice. Meanwhile, when the creator behind TierZoo, a YouTube channel with 2.7 million subscribers, tried to rent an apartment, he was rejected because his landlord didn’t see his business as legitimate.
BusinessTechCrunch

Common mistakes Indian startups make when relocating to the US

In the SaaS space, there are (broadly) two types of companies you can build. The first option is to create a better product than what is currently available on the market — like better accounting software or a CRM, or a better marketing automation tool, especially for the mid-market companies. This path is well-worn — Indian companies Zoho and Freshworks are leading examples.
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Digital MSK startup SWORD Health lands $85M in Series C

This morning digital musculoskeletal care-focused startup SWORD Health announced an $85 million Series C funding round. General Catalyst led the round with participation from BOND, Highmark Ventures, BPEA, Khosla Ventures, Founders Fund, Transformative Capital and Green Innovations. This comes roughly six months after the company closed its $25 million Series...
CollegesValueWalk

The Top Universities for Churning Out Unicorn Executives

A unicorn is not only used to describe a mythical horned horse, but also known as a business term. The term, which was first popularized by venture capitalist Aileen Lee, is used to describe a privately held start-up company with a value of $1 billion or more. Fraud Fest 2021:...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

This Ashton-Kutcher Backed Startup Is Helping The Self-Employed Get Organized

It’s hard to juggle creative freelance work with managing the back-office tasks that support it—like accounting and completing legal documents. Collective, a startup that caters to “creators and builders” in one-person businesses, is building an all-in-one platform for services like these. “You have to do a bunch of things you didn’t do as an employee,” says Hooman Radfar, CEO of the San Francisco-based startup, who co-founded it with CPO Ugur Kaner and CTO Bugra Akcay, both serial entrepreneurs.
Public SafetyFast Company

Hackers are investing in each other’s operations—just like VCs invest in startups

Over the past few years, ransomware operations have become increasingly sophisticated as they shake down everyday internet users, giant corporations, and government agencies for ransoms that can sometimes total in the millions of dollars. Now, according to the cybersecurity firm LIFARS, the underground world of ransomware is essentially developing its own venture capital ecosystem, with ransomware attackers pooling their funds to back new criminal operations in exchange for a cut of future earnings.
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
pymnts

Transcard Rolls Out AccelUp Initiative For Minority-Owned Startups

Payment technology company Transcard has rolled out its AccelUp initiative for Chattanooga, Tennessee’s minority-owned startups. The accelerator program will start taking member applications in early July, according to an announcement emailed to PYMNTS. "We are crazy about entrepreneurship,” Transcard President Chris Fuller said in the announcement. “AccelUp is an opportunity...
Businessstpetecatalyst.com

Edtech startup Presence acquired by larger firm

Modern Campus, the creator of a leading learner engagement platform, has been on an acquisition spree in 2021, and its latest asset grab is Presence, an edtech firm headquartered in St. Petersburg and led by Reuben Pressman, the city’s Entrepreneur-in-Residence. Presence, according to a news release, helps universities improve retention...
Businessdallassun.com

Homeflic Wegrow is swiftly revolutionising the EdTech

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir):"Yash Hemendra Agarwal CMD (Homeflic Group of Companies)Arpit Lochan CEO (Homeflic Wegrow Community Pvt. Ltd.) conceptualized the entire idea to empower India's youth by providing them with the necessary tools that they need to advance in their life professionally and personally. It was realized that the novel way of commencing was through taking over the digital sphere and for that Kunal Kapoor, the Vice-President and Co-founder set up a system which would convenience the youth all over the world by having access to quality education on their fingertips.
Economytechstartups.com

Leadership lessons for startup founders

Happy Friday. As we all know, the startup journey is not easy, and building a successful startup is not for the faint of heart. It is fraught with risks, challenges, obstacles, and hardship. As Sumner Redstone once said, “Success is not built on success. It’s built on failure. It’s built on frustration. Sometimes it’s built on catastrophe.” So every Friday, we love to share inspirational stories and messages to encourage and motivate entrepreneurs and startup founders through their startup journey.
Berkeley, CAcrunchbase.com

Something Ventured Part 2: It’s ‘Up And To The Right’ For Sote Founders And Their African Logistics Platform

Editor’s note: This profile is part of Something Ventured, an ongoing series by Crunchbase News examining diversity and access to capital in the venture-backed startup ecosystem. As part of this project, we’re following seven seed-stage entrepreneurs over the course of several months as they build their businesses. Read our previous profile of Felix Orwa and Meka Este-McDonald and their difficult journey to seed funding for their startup Sote here. Access the full project here.
MarketsTechCrunch

Edtech startup Microverse raises $12.5M to bring income share agreements to the developing world

The startup tells TechCrunch it has closed a $12.5 million Series A led by Northzone with additional participation from General Catalyst, All Iron Ventures and a host of angel investors. We last covered the company after it had closed a bout of seed funding from General Catalysts and Y Combinator; this latest round brings the startup’s total funding to just under $16 million.
BusinessTechCrunch

Kikoff raises $30M for its hybrid consumer-credit and financial-literacy service

The capital is in addition to the $12.5 million the startup raised across previously unannounced seed and Series A rounds, which were both led by Lightspeed Venture partners. Portage Ventures led Kikoff’s Series B, which included participation from Lightspeed, GGV, Coatue and Core Innovation Capital. Previous backers of the company include NBA star Steph Curry, Wex CEO Melissa Smith and Teresa Ressel, former CFO of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.