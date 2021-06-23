Edtech startups and VCs rally around a memo of their own

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir):"Yash Hemendra Agarwal CMD (Homeflic Group of Companies)Arpit Lochan CEO (Homeflic Wegrow Community Pvt. Ltd.) conceptualized the entire idea to empower India's youth by providing them with the necessary tools that they need to advance in their life professionally and personally. It was realized that the novel way of commencing was through taking over the digital sphere and for that Kunal Kapoor, the Vice-President and Co-founder set up a system which would convenience the youth all over the world by having access to quality education on their fingertips.