Autonomous trucking startup Embark to go public in $5.2B SPAC deal

By Aria Alamalhodaei
TechCrunch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbark takes a different approach to autonomous trucking: As opposed to manufacturing and operating a fleet of trucks themselves, which is the route rival TuSimple is taking, Embark offers its AV software as a service. Carriers and fleets can pay a per-mile subscription fee to access it. The company includes carriers Mesilla Valley Transportation and Bison Transport, and companies Anheuser-Busch InBev and HP Inc., among its partners.

