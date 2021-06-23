Autonomous trucking startup Embark to go public in $5.2B SPAC deal

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing raised $4.4 billion in its IPO after pricing its shares at $14 apiece, the top end of its range. Didi’s fully-diluted valuation comes out to more than $70 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company, which bought Uber‘s operations in China in 2016, is backed by investors including SoftBank and Toyota. Shares of Didi are expected to begin trading on Wednesday.