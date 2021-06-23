Cancel
Theater & Dance

Easton’s State Theatre, closed since March 2020, announces new shows including Alton Brown, music of Dave Matthews and Elton John

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybyyg_0ad9XjUm00
Straight No Chaser brings its 'Back in the High Life Tour 2021' to Easton's State Theatre, 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 27. Contributed Photo / Brian Hineli

Easton’s State Theatre, which has been closed to performances since March 2020, will reopen for its new season on Sept. 10, the theater announced Wednesday.

This will be the 95th season for the Valley institution.

Below is just a sample of the season’s schedule:

September

Craig Thatcher Band: Eric Clapton Retrospective: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10

Craig Thatcher & Friends capture the spirit and sound of Clapton’s music with a very broad retrospective, beginning with Clapton’s rise to fame as guitar-god in the Yardbirds, continuing on with John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, CREAM, Blind Faith, Derek & the Dominos and finally covering his various solo periods.

Big Eyed Phish: Dave Matthews Band Tribute: 8 p.m. Sept. 17

Big Eyed Phish delivers a high-energy audio and visual experience intending to immerse the audience in a feeling of seeing and hearing the real band, while giving much more than just a recreation of the songs from an album, and focuses their efforts to truly put on a show that mirrors the Dave Matthew Band live experience

Early Elton Trio: 50th Anniversary Triple Play: 8 p.m. Sept. 18

The Early Elton Trio pays tribute to Elton John by performing the albums “Tumbleweed Connection,” “Madman Across The Water” and the live concert 11-17-70 in their entireties.

October

Engelbert Humperdinck, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 (rescheduled from April 14)

In a career spanning more than five decades, Humperdinck has sold more than 160 million records, including 64 gold albums and 34 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Glove, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Las Vegas Walk of Fame. Some of his best known songs are “Release Me,” ”The Last Waltz,” “After the Lovin,” “This Moment in Time” and “A Man Without Love.”

The McCartney Years , 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8

The McCartney Years is a live concert show that performs the music of Paul McCartney spanning two decades from The Beatles to Wings.

Oh What a Night of Rock N Roll Volume II , 7 p.m. Oct. 16 (rescheduled from April 24)

This will feature music by Kenny Vane and the Planotones, Jimmy Clanton, Cleveland Still and The Dubs, the Mystics, the Fireflies and Classic Sounds

Post Modern Jukebox , 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21

The Grand Reopening Tour will bring PMJ back to thrill music-starved audiences, performing some of modern music’s biggest hits in the classic styles of bygone eras.

The Daily Show Writers’ Comedy Tour, 8 p.m. Oct. 22

Featuring Kat Radley, David Angelo, Matt Koff and Joseph Opio in a rare opportunity to see the genius behind the jokes.

Haunted Illusions, 7 p.m. Oct. 23

Treat your family to an evening of mind‐blowing magic and comedy that gets the whole audience into the act. You’ll be stunned and amazed as master illusionist David Caserta has people levitating, disappearing, and reappearing right before your eyes.

Alton Brown: Beyond The Eats, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27

Food Network’s Alton Brown is hitting the road with a new culinary variety show. Audiences can expect more comedy, more music, more highly unusual cooking demos, and more potentially dangerous sciencey stuff. Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if Brown calls for volunteers… think twice.

November

Chris Botti, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13

Since the release of his 2004 critically acclaimed CD “When I Fall In Love,” Botti has become the largest-selling American instrumental artist. Most recently, his latest album “Impressions” won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental.

Waitress , 7:30 p.m. Nov 16 and 17

This hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), original choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Waiting For Godot), recreated by tour choreographer Abbey O’Brien and original direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin), recreated by tour director Susanna Wolk.

Cat Country 96 Jingle Jam , 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18

It’s an intimate evening of acoustic music with some of Nashville’s hottest stars.

Cinderella , 2 p.m. Nov. 20

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine returns to the United States to present their captivating two-act performance of Cinderella, one of the most beloved stories of all time.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21

This musical tells the rue story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband, Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Straight No Chaser , Back in the High Life Tour 2021, 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 27

The male a cappella group is a phenomenon with a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, more than 1.5 million concert tickets sold, more than 1 billion streams on Pandora, and more than 2 million albums sold worldwide.

December

A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m. Dec. 10

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of holiday joy.

Kenny G, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19

On this highly-anticipated holiday tour, Kenny G will perform some of his greatest hits, including songs from his 1994 smash album “Miracles: The Holiday Album.”

How do I find out more about the season?

For the full season lineup, which runs in 2022: statetheatre.org

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the 2021-2022 season go on sale to State Theatre members at 10 a.m. Aug. 2 and to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 9.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States.

 https://www.mcall.com/
Person
Paul Mccartney
Chris Botti
Alton Brown
Eric Clapton
Elton John
Elton John
#Popular Music#Music Group#State Theatre#Yardbirds#Blind Faith Derek#Dominos#Las Vegas Walk Of Fame#Wings#The Grand Reopening Tour#Haunted Illusions#Mind Blowing#Food Network#American#Les Liaisons Dangereuses#King#The High Life Tour 2021
