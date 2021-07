Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, has for the first time overtaken bitcoin by the number of daily active addresses on its network. Ethereum registered just over 750,00 active addresses as of Friday, some 50,000 more than bitcoin, according to crypto analytics company Santiment. Meanwhile, bitcoin's total number of active addresses has dropped 38% over the last three months, data from Bitinfocharts revealed, in what could be seen as a bearish sign for the bitcoin price.