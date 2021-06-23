PairTree, a platform facilitating adoptions, raises $2.25M to help launch a matching app

Service management has long been a staple of the IT industry, continuously pushing the industry forward to deliver better experiences and manage crises more efficiently. The real estate industry has also been using a service management model to respond to the needs of commercial/residential property owners and tenants but has been slower to adopt innovation. Addressing a $680B+ outsourced facilities management market, UtilizeCore is a building service management platform and marketplace for the real estate industry to automate many of the functions of service management. Similar to sites like Angie’s List, Thumbtack, and HomeAdvisor for residential homeowners, service management companies and building owners can use the SaaS platform free of cost to discover, hire, manage, and pay contractors to deliver services to buildings. The pandemic exposed the importance of being able to manage buildings virtually, leading to increased interest for UtilizeCore; the company now has 50K+ users that have completed more than 2M work orders.