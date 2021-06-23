Willard L. Aldrich, 96, of Port Hadlock, passed away on June 16, 2021 at home with his family surrounding him. Willard was born on May 22, 1925 to Forrest and Louise Aldrich in Seattle, Washington. The family moved to Port Townsend in 1929. After graduating from Port Townsend High School in 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. His basic training was at the Point Hudson Coast Guard station near his family home at Chetzemoka Park. After serving his country and completing his tour of duty, he went on to study for the ministry at Simpsons Bible College in St. Paul, Minnesota.