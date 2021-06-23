GRAPEVINE FESTIVAL July 30 & 31- Shop, Crop & Craft and Classes!

Join us Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 12-5pm for the Opening Reception of the MAC’s 23rd Annual Membership Exhibition, Together. This year, The MAC invited artists to respond to the theme Together. At a time when society is beginning to emerge from a haze of uncertainty, having struggled to reconcile unprecedented loss, a national reckoning with injustice, and a shared sense of longing brought on by sudden isolation, we can see glimmers of hope.The return of The MAC Membership Exhibition celebrates the creativity, strength, and diversity of our artist community. We come together to celebrate sharing ideas, to allow the power of art to heal and unite, to communicate and to represent. We come together to unapologetically delight in beauty and to renew the joy of discovery JOIN & DONATE TODAY!