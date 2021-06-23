An Art Exhibit Considering Our Collective Future

If an artist makes new work during a pandemic, is it automatically considered “pandemic art”? While many artists create in response to current events, which can imbue the work with relevance, others create to deliberately escape from reality. However, during the pandemic, even art made to promote an escape to a better, safer, or more healthy space was created within the context of COVID-19. Whether or not an artist chooses to directly address current conditions, politics, and social movements, either way, in the past year they were making art in response to the largest medical and economic crisis of our time. What’s interesting is that, in both scenarios, artists are envisioning solutions to the problems that plague all of us. In bringing their vision into focus as physical objects, they present new paths we can take as a society.