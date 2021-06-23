Review: Lupe Pure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Last fall, Forbes contributor Trevor Clawson wrote about UK-based startup Lupe Technology. Founded by a pair of ex-Dyson employees, the company’s first release is the Lupe Pure, a cordless vacuum cleaner. Focusing on performance and elegance, this vacuum is built to offer advantages like a replaceable battery, durability plus replaceable parts, and a single head to reduce complexity. Unlike other battery-powered vacuum cleaners, it can stand upright on its own. It’s convertible to a hand-held, features powerful suction, long battery life, and a high capacity dust bin.www.forbes.com