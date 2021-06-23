Kansas unemployment bounces back as 8th best in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is the state with the eighth-best unemployment bounceback since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. WalletHub.com says after May’s jobs report showed more job growth than April, it still fell short of predictions, which is why it wanted to continue to look at which state’s unemployment rates are bouncing back the best after the COVID-19 pandemic. It said in order to see which states are doing better than others, it compared five metrics including statistics from the latest month available, to key dates in 2019 and 2020.