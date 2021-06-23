Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas unemployment bounces back as 8th best in the nation

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is the state with the eighth-best unemployment bounceback since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. WalletHub.com says after May’s jobs report showed more job growth than April, it still fell short of predictions, which is why it wanted to continue to look at which state’s unemployment rates are bouncing back the best after the COVID-19 pandemic. It said in order to see which states are doing better than others, it compared five metrics including statistics from the latest month available, to key dates in 2019 and 2020.

www.wibw.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
State
Vermont State
City
Topeka, KS
State
Hawaii State
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Wibw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...