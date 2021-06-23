GitHub is set to better empower collaboration with Issues and Projects

Competitive Education and Mentorship Program Enables Path to Real Estate Success for Underserved Students and Veterans. Kicking off this month, the CENTURY 21 intern team members represent diverse students from colleges and universities throughout Chicago including the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Illinois at Chicago, DePaul University, Purdue University and Amherst College, who will participate in a paid virtual internship program alongside CENTURY 21 employee mentors. The program will explore real estate, the importance of ownership and the power of technology to tell authentic, compelling stories about communities via a curriculum of topics impacting today’s commercial and residential sectors such as: Market Research, Property Analysis, Valuation and Deal Financing. Throughout the eight-week program students will earn a scholarship stipend and participate in biweekly “Shark Tank”-style competitions, presenting a live, local real estate deal to a panel of industry leaders for the chance to ultimately win over $5,000.