GitHub is set to better empower collaboration with Issues and Projects

If you haven't tried Excel on the web in a while, you might be surprised by how many of your demanding spreadsheets will now run on any device with a browser. Pivot tables, the Office script recorder, extremely large worksheets -- you used to need the Windows version of Excel to cope with spreadsheet files that took advantage of Excel's most powerful features. Increasingly, you can work on them in your browser -- and there are few, if any, desktop features that aren't on the table to bring to the web version of Excel.