Molly Shannon Is the Mother-in-Law of Your Nightmares in HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Trailer (Video)

By Tony Maglio
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You know that old mother-in-law joke? The one about her showing up on your honeymoon? Yeah, Molly Shannon does exactly that in HBO’s “The White Lotus” trailer. Watch that moment — and plenty others — in horror via the video above. Mike White’s new six-episode limited series, a social satire...

TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

The White Lotus Trailer and Episode Details

HBO has revealed The White Lotus trailer and shared details about the limited series’ six episodes, premiering Sunday, July 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT). You can watch The White Lotus trailer using the player below and you’ll find the new poster underneath!. From Mike White (HBO’s Enlightened), The White Lotus is...
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

The White Lotus Trailer Introduces Mike White's New HBO Limited Series

Enlightened’s Mike White is returning to HBO with a six-episode limited series The White Lotus. Set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, the series boasts an impress cast that includes a number of HBO veterans: Murray Bartlett (Looking), Connie Britton (Nashville), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), Alexandra Daddario (True Detective), Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade), Jake Lacy (Girls), Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Steve Zahn (Treme).
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Alexandra Daddario's New HBO Series The White Lotus Looks Hilariously Dark And Strange In First Trailer

With the trailer for her upcoming action caper Die in a Gunfight having released only recently, True Detective vet and pants-optional actress Alexandra Daddario is doubling down on the promos with a sunny and strange first look at her upcoming HBO dramedy The White Lotus, which features a truly stellar ensemble cast. From Connie Britton to Steve Zahn to Molly Shannon to Jake Lacy, the talent isn't lacking in The White Lotus, so give the trailer above a watch-through to see this stunning resort vacation increasingly become a dumpster fire.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘The White Lotus’: Mike White Returns To HBO With A Mild, But Breezy Tropical Dramedy [Review]

Mike White returns to HBO on July 11, eight years after the end of his brilliant “Enlightened,” with the tropical dramedy “The White Lotus,” an engaging 6-episode series that has a great cast, smart dialogue, and just enough laughs, even if it feels a little unable to transcend its set-ups every now and then. Perhaps more damagingly for its potential to reach a larger audience, it asks people to spend a great deal of time with a group of relatively unlikable people (one of whom may be the most toxically abrasive person on TV this year). Still, White’s overall love for the outsider and even his empathy for some of the insiders carry the project to a satisfying conclusion. It’s a little minor for White, who wrote and directed every episode, but it’s very well-acted and ambitious enough to make it a memorable trip.
TV SeriesSFGate

HBO's 'The White Lotus' Is an Intoxicating Rabbit Hole With a Jennifer Coolidge Performance for the Ages: TV Review

The best compliment to give a Mike White series is that it’s near impossible to categorize. As with “Enlightened,” the 2011 Laura Dern vehicle that proved ahead of its time in more ways than one, It similarly examines the human costs of self-absorption, materialism and the double-edged sword of righteous crusading from those who don’t quite know how to help the world without making themselves the center of it. Entirely written and directed by White, “The White Lotus” seems to conclude that any character not battling an existential crisis is painfully oblivious — or at least not nearly as interesting as they might be, given an ounce more introspection.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster to Star in Austen-Inspired Rom-Com ‘Fire Island’ at Searchlight

“Saturday Night Live” actor Bowen Yang and stand-up comedian Joel Kim Booster will star in a modern romantic comedy called “Fire Island” set at Searchlight Pictures. Andrew Ahn, the director behind the acclaimed indie “Driveways,” is directing the “unapologetic” feature that’s inspired by Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.”. “Fire Island”...
MoviesCollider

Michael Stuhlbarg Joins the Cast of HBO Max's 'The Staircase' Docuseries

HBO Max's The Staircase has cast Michael Stuhlbarg in a leading role, reveals Deadline. The Call Me By Your Name actor, who will also be seen in Luda Guadagnino's upcoming film Bones & All, is the latest to join the ranks of the upcoming true crime docuseries, where he'll be playing criminal defense attorney David Rudolf.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Josh Schwartz

Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage Set ‘City on Fire’ TV Series at Apple. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage have set their first project under their streaming-only deal with Apple. The Gossip Girl and The O.C. creators are adapting City on Fire as a…. ‘This Is My America’ TV Adaptation Set at...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Joel Kim Booster Joins Maya Rudolph Comedy at Apple TV+

“Sunnyside” star Joel Kim Booster has joined the cast of the untitled Maya Rudolph comedy at Apple TV+, the streamer announced Thursday. Picked up straight-to-series back in March, the series stars Rudolph as Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but $87 billion.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

'Pretty Little Liars' HBO Max Reboot Casts Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco

Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco have both been cast in the series, which is titled “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.” In addition, Lisa Soper has come onboard to direct the first two episodes of the series. More from Variety. HBO Max Commissions Wanninkhof Case Docu-Series with Unicorn Content (EXCLUSIVE) WarnerMedia...
Travel

HBO's Luxury Resort Satire The White Lotus Is the Must-See Show of the Summer

Vacation, all we ever wanted—especially now that travel is starting to feel safe again. So great is the thrill of drawing up an itinerary for the first time in 16 months that it might plunge us into denial of what we know deep down: that vacation is no panacea. It’s a break from work, sure, for those who can actually log off. But our real troubles, the ones that infect our most precious relationships, can’t be checked at the front desk of any five-star hotel. They follow us to our destinations, reframing our every experience, like human remains in the cargo hold of a plane packed with tourists.
TV SeriesGamespot

Peacock's Tiger King Series Casting William Fichtner As Rick Kirkham

Deadline is reporting that William Fichtner has signed on to play Rick Kirkham, opposite Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell in the Joe Exotic limited series for Peacock. The show will center on the life and series of true crimes based on Netflix's Tiger King documentary. Kirkham will play Joe's...