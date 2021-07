Disney has just announced a new “Disney Magic Makers” contest that could give you a chance to win a trip to Disney and a one-year subscription to Disney+. The “Disney Magic Makers” contest is in celebration of Disney’s 50th anniversary. They are accepting nominations for those who make magic by bringing comfort, support, and joy to everyone around them. The contest starts today and will run through Oct. 1, 2021. It’s open to all U.S. residents over 18. At the end of the contest, the organization will award 50 nominees.