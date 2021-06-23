Smart Helmet Designed With Style and Safety for Hi-Tech Cyclists
Want to ride longer, further, safer, and in comfort? Cars aren’t the only means of transportation that can offer all the bells and whistles of comfort, design, and safety. LIVALL is also committed to impacting change by making cycling smarter and safer. With the EVO21, LIVALL is taking cyclists to new levels of safety, beyond the traditional bike bell and helmet. The feathery 350g EVO21 offers premium protection without weighing a cyclist down. A traditional helmet only protects you in case of a crash. Today, cyclists can have a smarter helmet with active protection to help prevent an accident before it even happens.mymodernmet.com