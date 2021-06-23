Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Smart Helmet Designed With Style and Safety for Hi-Tech Cyclists

By Claudicet Pena
mymodernmet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to ride longer, further, safer, and in comfort? Cars aren’t the only means of transportation that can offer all the bells and whistles of comfort, design, and safety. LIVALL is also committed to impacting change by making cycling smarter and safer. With the EVO21, LIVALL is taking cyclists to new levels of safety, beyond the traditional bike bell and helmet. The feathery 350g EVO21 offers premium protection without weighing a cyclist down. A traditional helmet only protects you in case of a crash. Today, cyclists can have a smarter helmet with active protection to help prevent an accident before it even happens.

mymodernmet.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Cyclists#Commuting#Livall#Sos#Gps#The Livall Riding App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsconwaydailysun.com

Wheels: Sir Vival’s radical safety design

Inventors have been striving for safer cars practically since the invention of the automobile. Through the years, there have been some features and elements that have been effective, and some complete designs as well. In the mid-1970s, Malcolm Bricklin introduced his fiberglass sports car called the SV-1, which stood for “Safety Vehicle” and incorporated many crash protection standards ahead of those that the U.S. government was proposing.
Carshiconsumption.com

The 15 Best Vintage-Style Motorcycle Helmets

Since the turn of the millennium, retro-inspired offerings have skyrocketed in popularity, permeating a slew of industries including the motorcycle world. In response to the growing number of vintage-inspired production models — and an increasingly influential custom motorcycle scene — many of today’s most reputable gear manufacturers have started producing items that draw visual inspiration from riding gear of decade’s past while still offering modern-day constructions and safety standards — or what a great many riders would call “the best of both worlds.”
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Tattoo-Style Water Designs

Topo Chico is selling its mineral water directly from the brand's e-commerce site for the first time. As a result, fans can now purchase and ship refreshing beverages nationwide. In addition to its new website, the Topo Chico mineral water is featuring a limited-edition artist-designed collaboration. The new package design...
Coding & Programmingtechxplore.com

Researchers design new techniques to bolster memory safety

Because corporations and governments rely on computers and the internet to run everything from the electric grid, healthcare, and water systems, computer security is extremely important to all of us. It is increasingly being breached: Numerous security hacks just this past month include the Colonial Pipeline security breach and the JBS Foods ransomware attacks where hackers took over the organization's computer systems and demanded payment to unlock and release it back to the owners. The White House is strongly urging companies to take ransomware threats seriously and update their systems to protect themselves. Yet these attacks continue to threaten all of us on an almost daily basis.
Bicyclesshop-eat-surf.com

Sweet Protection’s Trailblazer Mips Tops Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings

Sweet Protection, the industry leader in high-performance Helmets, Eyewear and Technical clothing announced today that its celebrated Trailblazer Mips Helmet has received the highest rating to date of more than 120 helmets currently tested by the renowned Virginia Tech Biomechanics Helmet Lab. In collaboration with the Insurance Institute for Highway...
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

5 Surprising Plant Styling Tips to Steal from Small/Cool Designers

The Small/Cool Experience is a shoppable online home design showcase and social event full of decorating tips and tricks from your favorite designers. Thank you to our sponsors BEHR® Paint, Genesis G70, LUMAS, Overstock, Tuft & Needle, Chasing Paper, and Interior Define for making this experience possible. It’s no secret...
Computerstechxplore.com

Web-based design tool for better job safety

The safety of people interacting with robots has top priority, especially when humans and robots are working side by side instead of being separated from each other by safety fencing. The Fraunhofer Institute for Factory Operation and Automation IFF's web-based design tool helps companies design their cobots. The Cobot Designer helps minimize the risk of accidents and increases employee safety. The tool is available as a free web application.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

The Importance Of Inclusive Language And Design In Tech

A year ago this month, Intel engineer and Linux kernel maintainer Dan Williams proposed to introduce inclusive terminology in the kernel's official coding-style document. The proposal called for substituting common technical phrases deemed offensive and racist, most notably master/slave and whitelist/blacklist. The first to sign off on Williams' proposal were Chris Mason and Greg Kroah-Hartman. Other maintainers approved the proposal too, but the changes were not endorsed without an animated debate. The dissenters primarily argued that the change was trivial and substituting "master/slave" in a line of code would do nothing to offset the legacy of slavery. Android, GitHub and Splunk all supported the change in the description of a relationship between concepts from "master" to "main" and "slave" to "secondary." Apple followed suit by stating that replacements were going to be introduced across internal codebases, public APIs, and open-source projects, such as WebKit and Swift and that developers were encouraged to embrace the new terminology such as primary/secondary, primary/replica, main/secondary, or host/client. Instead of "blocklist/whitelist to describe what is allowed and disallowed, allow-list/deny-list were introduced. The changes were all encouraged at a code and documentation level.
Electronicswibqam.com

‘Smart cane’ brings tech advances to visually impaired

BARCELONA (Reuters) – White sticks used by the visually impaired to help them get about have had a hi-tech makeover, with a “smart cane” that doesn’t just detect obstacles but can also give users information about the shops and restaurants they are passing. The device is the brain-child of Kursat...
CyclingDeadspin

Piss Poor de France safety conditions have cyclists fed up

At the start of Stage 4 of the Tour de France, riders dismounted their bikes and stopped the race for a full minute to protest for safer racing conditions. The past three stages have been marred by crashes. Yesterday’s Stage 3 race, in particular, was filled with ‘em. After yesterday’s...
Interior DesignHGTV

Elements of Victorian Design Style

Victorian-style design was the 'It' look for most of the 19th century, an age when more was more, and everything from sofas to candlesticks dripped with ornamentation. Here’s a primer on this classic look, along with design tips for adding a Victorian vibe to your home.
Pittsburgh, PAyoursun.com

Interior designer shows how to live in style in less space

PITTSBURGH — Jim Miller, former co-owner of the shops Toadflax (florist) and Boxwood (home design), has downsized into sophisticated quarters in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood. “I wanted something more manageable, and this suits me at this point in my life,” he said. His one-bedroom apartment offers him access to multiple...
Technologypassengerterminaltoday.com

Smart trays use innovative tech to link passengers and baggage in security

London, UK-based tech startup UtterBerry says it has developed a technology to enable the production of smart security trays. The company has revealed it is in advanced talks with major UK airports to roll out the technology from next year, following keen interest from Northern Europe and the Far East. UtterBerry began developing the technology in July 2020 as part of the Future Aviation Security Solutions (FASS) program, a joint initiative between the Department for Transport (DfT) and the Home Office.
ElectronicsPhandroid

Lenovo updates its Smart Clock with new design and wireless charging

It’s been almost a year since Lenovo released an updated version of its smart clock with the Smart Clock Essential. But this was a different take on a Google Assistant-powered smart display as it ditched the LCD panel for one showing just a clock, date, and weather information. However, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is on its way later this year, offering a proper updated display with some new features compared to the original Smart Clock.
CarsAutoExpress

New Dacia Duster facelift launched with fresh styling and more tech

A facelifted version of the Dacia Duster SUV has been launched for 2021. The revised model will go on sale later this summer, sporting a few styling changes and a little more technology, which the brand hopes will keep the car ahead of other budget offerings, such as the MG ZS.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Louvre Hotels Group Launches 'SMART INSIDE' Tech Program in Europe

Its promise is simple: the 1st European midscale hotel to be 100% connected at each point of the client’s stay for a smoother, more secure and intelligent hotel experience. A pure product from the Global Innovation Center, the R&D platform of Jin Jiang International, based between Paris and Shanghai, this hotel of the future is connected, ecological, secure and a source of well-being.
ElectronicsPosted by
pymnts

Report: Verizon Building Smart Display With Alexa Tech

Verizon is likely to roll out a new smart display based on Amazon’s Alexa, The Verge reported, citing a filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The filing depicts an Amazon Echo-looking device with an 8-inch display and a front facing camera. It will be called LVD1 and will come with a feature to come alive whenever a user says “Hi, Verizon.”
Home & Gardenjust-auto.com

Interior design and technology – Nissan Navara

Designed and engineered for the specific requirements and preferences of the European market, and produced at Nissan’s manufacturing plant in Barcelona, the third-generation Navara has a distinctive appearance. Five trim levels were made available on launch in 2016, ranging from the base level Visia to the Acenta, Acenta+, N-Connecta and...