‘The Bachelorette’: The 1 Piece of Advice Several Alums Have Given Katie Thurston That She Hasn’t Listened To
It’s hard being a lead on The Bachelorette. With over 20 men competing for your heart and very little one-on-one time spent with any of them, it can be difficult to weed out the ones who are not there for the right reasons. Katie Thurston has done a great job of sending men whose motives are sketchy home. But there is one piece of advice that several Bachelor nation alums have given Thurston that she has yet to listen to.www.cheatsheet.com