Collection
Original Riccardo Tisci fans, rejoice! Since the designer arrived at Burberry, devotees have been calling for more of the genetics immortalized by his 10-year Givenchy tenure: that red-blooded, razor-edge, exotic elegance suspended between danger and desire. This season, they got just that. Filmed in an urban desert landscape by the Millennium Mills in East London’s Royal Victoria Docks, Tisci’s men’s collection distilled the aesthetic so distinct to his career into his most personal Burberry show to date. There were trench and carcoat references aplenty, but in its pure expression, this was Burberry learning Tisci’s language and not the other way around.www.vogue.com