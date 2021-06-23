Cancel
By Anders Christian Madse n
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 9 days ago
Original Riccardo Tisci fans, rejoice! Since the designer arrived at Burberry, devotees have been calling for more of the genetics immortalized by his 10-year Givenchy tenure: that red-blooded, razor-edge, exotic elegance suspended between danger and desire. This season, they got just that. Filmed in an urban desert landscape by the Millennium Mills in East London’s Royal Victoria Docks, Tisci’s men’s collection distilled the aesthetic so distinct to his career into his most personal Burberry show to date. There were trench and carcoat references aplenty, but in its pure expression, this was Burberry learning Tisci’s language and not the other way around.

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

