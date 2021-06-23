Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The question of how to style a white button-up shirt has often been answered with “a pencil skirt” or “a pair of trousers.” But the shirt that’s usually reserved for interviews and board meetings is getting a casual-cool makeover this summer. Perhaps you’ve seen some of your favorite designers or style stars layering them over cheeky bikinis or mini dresses. It seems the garment has been repurposed from polished office wear to a goes-with-everything cardigan. A boxy, long-sleeve button-up will keep you covered, especially when you’re indoors and the air conditioning is blasting, while a lightweight linen blend won’t feel too heavy during warmer months.