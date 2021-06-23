Cancel
Sports

Germany vs Hungary LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction tonight

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Germany take on Hungary in Munich this evening in a crucial fixture in Euro 2020 ’s Group F – otherwise known as the ‘group of death’.

Joachim Low’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat by world champions France in their tournament-opener, courtesy of an own goal by the recalled Mats Hummels, before responding in resounding fashion with a 4-2 victory over European champions Portugal in a thrilling tie. Left wing-back Robin Gosens was the star for Germany in that fixture, while Kai Havertz also put in a key performance . Hungary, meanwhile, were six minutes away from a goalless draw with Portugal in their first game at the tournament, but the underdogs conceded three in the final stages . They did, however, go on to record an impressive 1-1 draw against France , even leading Didier Deschamps’ side for a period.

As such, the group is finely poised, with Germany in second on three points and Hungary bottom on one – but still capable of going through. The Germans will qualify for the last 16 with a win or draw, while Hungary must win to progress. As the two nations clash in Munich, Portugal and France will be going head-to-head in Budapest, with group leaders France already through on four points but hoping to avoid a second-placed finish, while Portugal need a point to advance.

Follow live updates from Germany vs Hungary below:

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

